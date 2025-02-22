  • home icon
The Rock breaks character to give a disappointing update on Cody Rhodes feud

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 22, 2025 04:38 GMT
From the post-show Press conference (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

The Rock was completely out of character in what can only be described as a lackluster press conference post-SmackDown. He even gave an unfortunate update on his feud with Cody Rhodes.

This week on SmackDown, we saw a tease of The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes again. Even though The Final Boss said he became friends with Cody, their mothers were now friends, and he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul. He wanted Cody to sell out to him.

Speaking entirely out of character, The Rock said there isn't any specific need for these interactions to lead to a match. He said he enjoys them for what they are and the magic, tension, and awkwardness in their segments but specifically mentioned that it doesn't mean they will have a match.

If anything, it fully cements that he won't compete at WrestleMania this year, which is quite a disappointment considering how it has been built up. It reached the point where Cody Rhodes vs The Great One seemed like a more interesting prospect than The Final Boss facing his cousin Roman Reigns.

He reiterated this later, saying it may not necessarily lead to a match.

Time will tell what the future holds.

Edited by Angana Roy
