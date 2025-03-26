Stephanie McMahon issues statement on personal relationship with CM Punk

Fallout from Stephanie McMahon's sit-down discussion with CM Punk continues to dominate the WWE Universe. After several controversial remarks that have included takes on Triple H, McMahon is now opening up on the status of her personal relationship with the former AEW World Champion.

The Voice of The Voiceless and the former Billion Dollar Princess have gone viral several times this week as WWE released preview clips for the Stephanie's Places premiere that dropped today. A more mature connection between McMahon and Punk has been clear, especially after their real-life discussion was revealed. The story of Punk's comeback was chosen for Stephanie's first episode.

WWE's former Chief Brand Officer took to Instagram today to share a clip that shows the scene at the backstage Gorilla Position on the night of Punk's return. Besides the brief backstage exchange, McMahon noted that their interview on Stephanie's Places was the first real conversation she'd had with her former colleague. She expressed elation at the status of their relationship and gratitude for Punk's time and perspective. This comes after shocking admissions by Punk that caused a stir among fans and insiders.

"Other than this brief moment at Gorilla, the first real conversation I had with @cmpunk since he had left @wwe was the sit down interview for #StephaniesPlaces! What a way to restart our relationship! I couldn’t be more grateful for his time and perspective, especially on such an important day!" Stephanie McMahon wrote with the clip below.

Triple H is also featured in the premiere episode of Stephanie's Places, which was filmed at WWE HQ. A candid conversation between husband and wife about Punk was revealed earlier this week.

Stephanie McMahon to interview Undisputed WWE Champion

Stephanie's Place premiered on ESPN+ today and seems to be a hit with the WWE Universe. Stephanie McMahon's new interview project is an ESPN Original Series, which also streams on Disney+ and Hulu for bundle subscribers.

Next Wednesday's episode of Stephanie's Places will feature Cody Rhodes. McMahon and the Undisputed Champion filmed their conversation at Center Stage in Atlanta. The April 9 episode will feature Shawn Michaels and Rhea Ripley at the Performance Center.

ESPN+ will release new episodes of Stephanie's Places every Wednesday through May 28. The ten-episode series will focus on names like Steve Austin at his Broken Skull Ranch, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on a Miami yacht, and The Undertaker at MSG, among others.

