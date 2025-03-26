CM Punk makes shocking admission about behind-the-scenes dealings with WWE

The WWE career of CM Punk has been full of highs and lows. A massively successful run ended with a controversial exit, and that led to a shocking return after an AEW departure that somehow resulted in more controversy. Now that Punk and the company are back on the same page, the Chicagoan is making a few blunt admissions.

Stephanie's Places has officially premiered on ESPN+. Stephanie McMahon's new ESPN Original Series will follow her as she visits areas of America that have influenced top WWE Superstars. The first episode focuses on Punk's return and features Triple H in an interview filmed at WWE HQ. McMahon and Punk went viral earlier this week for surprising real-life remarks revealed in preview clips.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer and his wife also went viral for a candid Punk conversation. Punk and McMahon have notable moments in the full episode as well, including one where the former AEW World Champion discussed his exit and return. Punk admitted mistakes and schmuck-like behavior in prior dealings with the company while also acknowledging that some things were not fair.

"I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did dumb things, I certainly was a schmuck, and I think there was some stuff that was unfair, whatever. The broader spectrum, we’re talking about how many countries were in worldwide and the millions of people around the world, they just know that one day, I was gone," CM Punk said. [H/T to WrestleZone]

Punk confessed that he believes there are way more similarities between him and Triple H these days, maybe more than either man wants to admit. He also admitted that the pre-return conversation they had over Zoom should have been done a decade ago.

CM Punk set for WWE SmackDown

Friday's live SmackDown will take place at The O2 in London, England. Below is the updated lineup:

Drew McIntyre will appear

WrestleMania 41 contract signing for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman

SmackDown will air live on Netflix at 3pm ET for international viewers this week. However, the USA Network will still air the taped episode at 8pm ET in the usual timeslot.

