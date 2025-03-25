Stephanie McMahon and CM Punk have candid conversation about real life

CM Punk and Stephanie McMahon are arguably two of the most polarizing and controversial stars in WWE history. Their real-life and storyline relationships with Triple H add a complicated layer, but a rocky past has seemingly led to smooth sailing in the current era of WWE. Stephanie and Punk were just revealed to have a candid conversation about life.

Stephanie's Place is set to premiere on ESPN+ in less than 24 hours. McMahon's new ESPN Original Series will follow her over 10 episodes, visiting areas of America that helped shape top WWE Superstars. The first episode will touch on CM Punk's WWE return, featuring the Chief Content Officer.

McMahon's new series went viral earlier when it was revealed that the premiere will feature Triple H and Stephanie having a must-see candid conversation about Punk. The Voice of The Voiceless is seen having his own talk with Vince McMahon's daughter in a new clip seen below. The segment opens up with Punk discussing his growth since the previous run. He asked the mom-of-three if she was ready to be a mother.

"Everything else is the easy way out, and I don't think you learn anything, I don't think you grow. There was no reward without the risk, you know? And fortune favors the bold. So, the flip-side to that is, you fall on your face a lot, and I think the older and the wiser you get, that a lot of things are just on-the-job training. When are you ever ready to do anything? Were you ready to be a mom?" CM Punk said. [Until 00:24]

McMahon admitted she was not ready to be a mom, adding that she was "scared to death" the whole time. Punk continued with the real-life discussion and pointed to working with Stephanie after his past with her husband.

"Yeah. The more frequently I've applied that in my life, 'This is terrifying... well, just do it.' You have to try new and different things, and you'll never know what's going to happen. It's fascinating to me to sit here and talk to you about this stuff because you're married to somebody I had a contentious relationship with," CM Punk said. [From 00:27 to 00:49]

The episode cuts to the heated in-ring RAW promo between Punk and The Game on September 12, 2011, a few months after the infamous Pipe Bomb promo and days before Triple H's No DQ win at Night of Champions. Stephanie commented on footage of the former AEW World Champion insulting her and her husband.

"No one was safe when CM Punk had a microphone. [laughs] Triple H and I know first-hand," Stephanie McMahon said. [00:56 to 1:01]

The clip shows how the segment then played footage of Punk denying Stephanie's handshake in the SummerSlam 2011 backstage segment. There are other related highlights shown, including a shot of Punk saying "your bean-headed wife" while on the mic during his August 2011 segment with Triple H and Kevin Nash.

CM Punk set for WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to The O2 in London, England, for Friday's live SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

WrestleMania 41 contract signing for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre will appear in his hometown

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Netflix will air Friday's SmackDown at 3pm ET for international viewers, while the show will still air in its usual 8pm ET timeslot on the USA Network. Monday's RAW will also air at The O2.

