Stephanie McMahon shares message ahead of major WWE career move: "Grateful"

Stephanie McMahon has called WWE home for decades, and now she's back to work for the company founded by her parents. McMahon stepped away from the company during the debacle that led to Vince McMahon's eventual exit but somewhat returned at WrestleMania XL to help usher in the so-called Triple H era. Now, she's expressing gratitude to the WWE Universe and beyond.

The Billion Dollar Princess is set to premiere her project through the ESPN Original Series Stephanie's Places. With 10 episodes, the show will follow McMahon as she explores parts of America that helped shape the journeys of some of WWE's biggest names. The premiere will air on Wednesday, March 26. Stephanie's Places is being produced by Omaha Productions, owned by NFL legend Peyton Manning, in partnership with WWE and ESPN.

In today's press release, the sheriff praised WWE and McMahon. Later, Manning took to Instagram Stories to promote Stephanie's Places, noting his excitement about the project.

"Excited to have @stephaniemcmahon take fans through the world of @wwe on Stephanie's Places," Peyton Manning wrote in the screenshot below.

McMahon quickly responded to her new business partner. The 48-year-old left a four-word comment and one emoji to express gratitude to the 18-season quarterback.

"Grateful for this opportunity [folded hands emoji]," Stephanie McMahon wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Stephanie McMahon and Peyton Manning posts (Photo Credit: Stephanie McMahon on Instagram)

ESPN+ will release a new episode of Stephanie's Places through May 28. Disney Bundle subscribers can also stream the series on Disney+ and Hulu.

The full lineup for Stephanie McMahon's new show

Stephanie McMahon is set to chat with several big names from WWE on her new ESPN+ series. Below is the full lineup for Stephanie's Places:

March 26: CM Punk and Triple H at WWE HQ

April 2: Cody Rhodes at Center Stage in Atlanta

April 9: Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels at the WWE PC

April 16: Steve Austin at his Broken Skull Ranch

April 23: Charlotte Flair at Nassau Coliseum and a helicopter ride to MetLife Stadium

April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on a Miami yacht

May 7: Pat McAfee at his Indianapolis studio

May 14: The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden

May 21: Triple H at Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41

May 28: John Cena at his personal gym

WWE has not confirmed whether it will stream Stephanie's Places on its platforms or whether this will lead to more work for the former executive. It remains to be seen whether there will be a second season.

