Triple H reveals to Stephanie McMahon what he told CM Punk before WWE return

WWE and CM Punk parted ways in 2014 after the veteran grappler walked out on the company. Many believed the Chicagoan would be the one star that never came back to Vince McMahon's company, but he and Triple H linked up a few years back, and the rest has been history. Now, on The Road to WrestleMania 41, Triple H is publicly opening up to Stephanie McMahon on the Punk situation.

The Billion Dollar Princess will premiere her new ESPN Original Series on Wednesday, March 26, via the ESPN+ platform. Stephanie's Places will see the mother-of-three travel areas of the United States that helped shape the journeys of some of WWE's biggest stars. The interview series premieres tomorrow with the first of 10 episodes, looking at Punk's return, and it was filmed at WWE HQ with Triple H.

WWE shocked the wrestling world at Survivor Series 2023 when The Voice of The Voiceless made his return, not long after the controversial end of Punk's AEW run that stunned the industry in 2021 to end his nearly 10-year hiatus. Seen below, a new preview for Stephanie's Places reveals a talk the Chief Content Officer had with his wife about talking with Punk before he returned.

"If there was ever a guy you said will never return here, it would be CM Punk, right? Just... if you look at the history, and the... everything that has gone down. His side, company's side... I think he would've said it a couple of years ago, 'Never happening!' But things change. When I spoke to him on the phone, I said, 'Phil, if you're the same person that you were 10 years ago, you wasted 10 years of your life. If I'm that same person, I wasted 10 years of my life. So, let's put all that stuff beside us and talk about what are the possibilities,'" Triple H said.

Stephanie's Places will also feature Triple H in an interview to be filmed at Allegiant Stadium, centered around WrestleMania 41. The ninth episode of the ten-episode series will be released on May 21.

Triple H on WWE booking CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 41 will feature a massive Triple Threat in less than one month, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Triple H took to X to comment on the match, pointing to the aggression among the participants. The Chief Content Officer included a promotional poster for the match.

"All three of these men have dominated our industry... They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion... ... and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote.

Reigns, Rollins, and Punk will sign their WrestleMania 41 contract on Friday's SmackDown. The episode will air live at 3pm ET from The O2 in London, England.

