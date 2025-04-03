"It's just a ridiculous thing" - Former employee slams WWE because of Vince McMahon

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is currently facing legal issues. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently slammed the Stamford-based company for avoiding mentioning the 79-year-old's name amid the ongoing controversy.

McMahon initially retired from WWE in 2022. He returned in January of the following year as Executive Chairman. After selling the company to Endeavor, he became the Executive Chairman of TKO, World Wrestling Entertainment's parent company.

McMahon left again last year after being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault. Since then, the Stamford-based company has seemingly been avoiding mentioning his name on TV.

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes seemingly referenced McMahon during his promo battle with John Cena. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci slammed WWE for apparently trying to erase the former chairman from its history. He claimed it was ridiculous that the company did not mention him:

"I don't have a problem at all. It's part of history, right? I mean, let's face it, Vince is a big part of this company. Without Vince, nobody is where they are today. And for everybody to do this against him right now because of his legal problems is just ridiculous. You're bringing up history of the company; has nothing to do with his life today. And I think it's just a ridiculous thing that nobody brings his name up at all. And Cody didn't even do it. We just figured it out, right? So, I think it's ridiculous," Carlucci said.

Carlucci added that the former chairman built the company to where it is today. Hence, he did not understand why WWE stayed away from bringing him up.

"The man built this company to where it is today on Washington Boulevard with the big building over there and TV production. The man built everything and I don't know why they stay away from it. It's part of history and that's it. We don't need to go into legal stuff. We're talking history of wrestling. And Cena and Vince were a big part of the history of Cena's career." [3:34 - 4:25]

Vince McMahon might return to the wrestling business, thinks ex-WWE star

Since leaving WWE last year, Vince McMahon has been away from the wrestling business. Over the past few months, he has made a few public appearances, attending sports events with his son, Shane McMahon.

On a previous episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, McMahon's former on-screen executive assistant Jonathan Coachman speculated that the 79-year-old could have one more run in the wrestling business alongside his son:

"I think that Vince [McMahon] is gonna take that 6 billion that he cashed in and at 80 years old, why not give it one more run?" Coachman said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based company eventually lifts the rumored ban on Vince McMahon's name.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

