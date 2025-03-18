Shane McMahon is pi*sed and jealous of his sister Stephanie McMahon for major reason, claims WWE veteran

A former WWE star recently addressed Shane McMahon's relationship with his sister, Stephanie. He claimed Shane O'Mac is jealous of The Billion Dollar Princess.

Like their father, Vince McMahon, both Shane and Stephanie are no longer in WWE. While Shane O'Mac was linked to a potential move to AEW following a meeting with Tony Khan, The Billion Dollar Princess has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company over the past few months. While her husband, Triple H, runs the creative process, the former Chairwoman recently revealed that she would be hosting a new show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN, where she would interview top WWE Superstars.

While Stephanie was recently seen with her mother, Linda McMahon, at multiple events, her brother, Shane, was spotted with his father attending the basketball game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman speculated the motive behind Shane O'Mac's appearance with his dad. He claimed the 55-year-old was pis*ed and jealous of his sister:

"I think Shane is pi*sed. He's jealous Stephanie has a new show. And I think he's hanging out with his dad now publicly to get a vibe," he said. [From 1:09:49 to 1:09:58]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Stephanie and Triple H are not on good terms with Vince McMahon, unlike Shane

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo speculated about Vince McMahon's current relationship with his children, Shane and Stephanie.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he believes The Billion Dollar Princess and her husband, Triple H, are not on good terms with the former chairman. On the contrary, Russo suggested Shane was in Vince's favor:

"If I had to bet just knowing the plays and knowing the game and looking at the circumstances, I would bet that Vince is at odds with Triple H and Stephanie and Shane is in favor with Vince at this point. That would be my guess," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Shane McMahon would one day return to the wrestling business.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

