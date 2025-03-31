  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Cody Rhodes accused of burying John Cena with shocking Vince McMahon line on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes accused of burying John Cena with shocking Vince McMahon line on WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:48 GMT
Vince McMahon on WWE RAW, a stunned John Cena fan at RAW London
Vince McMahon on WWE RAW, a stunned John Cena fan at RAW London (Photo Credits: wwe.com, WWE on X)

WWE RAW is currently airing live from London, England to wrap up this year's Road to WrestleMania 41 European tour. The show opened up with a chaotic segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and the big shocker coming out of the heated face-off is related to Vince McMahon.

Ad

Big Match John and The American Nightmare had another heated in-ring exchange on this week's loaded live RAW episode from the UK capital. Many fans are praising this segment as better than the previous showdowns between The Face That Runs The Place and the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

The London crowd inside The O2 were riled at several points in tonight's Cena vs. Rhodes promo, but one line from Cody left the WWE Universe visibly stunned, then fired up with excitement. Cody did not name the World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder, but he did make a clear reference to Mr. McMahon and his controversial exit from the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know who chose me? They [fans] chose me. Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office, who chose you? Who's not here anymore, and we don't talk about him," Cody Rhodes said.

WWE has booked Cena vs. Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania 41 Sunday. This will be Cena's last match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी