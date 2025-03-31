Cody Rhodes accused of burying John Cena with shocking Vince McMahon line on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is currently airing live from London, England to wrap up this year's Road to WrestleMania 41 European tour. The show opened up with a chaotic segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and the big shocker coming out of the heated face-off is related to Vince McMahon.

Big Match John and The American Nightmare had another heated in-ring exchange on this week's loaded live RAW episode from the UK capital. Many fans are praising this segment as better than the previous showdowns between The Face That Runs The Place and the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

The London crowd inside The O2 were riled at several points in tonight's Cena vs. Rhodes promo, but one line from Cody left the WWE Universe visibly stunned, then fired up with excitement. Cody did not name the World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder, but he did make a clear reference to Mr. McMahon and his controversial exit from the company.

"You know who chose me? They [fans] chose me. Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office, who chose you? Who's not here anymore, and we don't talk about him," Cody Rhodes said.

WWE has booked Cena vs. Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania 41 Sunday. This will be Cena's last match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

