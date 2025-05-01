Triple H is annoyed on some level by The Rock looming over his life, says WWE personality

The relationship between WWE CCO Triple H and TKO board member The Rock has been heavily discussed over the past two weeks. WWE personality Peter Rosenberg recently gave his take on the subject.

The Final Boss' absence from WrestleMania 41 sparked rumors of dissension between him and The Game. The Rock later explained on The Pat McAfee Show that he decided to miss The Show of Shows to avoid stealing the spotlight from John Cena and Cody Rhodes. He also stated that he enjoys discussing creative ideas with Triple H. Nevertheless, experts, including former WWE head writer Vince Russo and former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman, pointed out what they thought were clues that the two stars were not on good terms.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg recalled asking Triple H about his relationship with The Final Boss in an interview ahead of WrestleMania 41. He confessed that he was working and trying to plant seeds to figure out if "there was something there, storyline-wise." Nevertheless, the 45-year-old stated that no one can now read the relationship between The Game and The Rock after what happened at The Show of Shows. He predicted that Triple H is probably annoyed by The Final Boss looming over his life.

"Obviously, I'm trying to plant the seeds of, like, is there something there storyline-wise. But now, knowing the way things played out, it's a very interesting moment to go back and watch and try to dissect, because, like, none of us can read their relationship. Like, this is literally why we love wrestling, because we have no idea whether The Final Boss looming over Triple H is actually annoying in Triple H's life. We have no idea. I have to imagine it is on some level," he said. [22:18-22:53]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Triple H and The Rock may be working an angle

In a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) discussed the rumors surrounding Triple H's relationship with The Rock.

He stated that he did not see a legitimate power struggle. Meanwhile, he claimed it looks like an orchestrated angle.

"So, I don't see it. I mean, maybe, it's like I say, maybe two alpha males kinda, you know, bashing egos a little bit. But as far as somebody throwing shade at the other one, it looks like a really orchestrated angle is what it looks like," he said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently stated that nobody should feel bad for Triple H if he got fired from WWE for a significant reason.

