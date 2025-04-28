WWE CCO Triple H was put in his place by TKO Executive Chairman with recent move, says ex-employee

Triple H has been leading the new era of WWE under the TKO umbrella. However, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed that TKO Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel recently "put the Chief Content Officer in his place" with a surprising move.

While The Game has been bragging about breaking attendance records at several recent shows, The Rock made a surprising comment in his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show about the Elimination Chamber premium live event ticket sales. The Final Boss claimed Emanuel called him to return ahead of the show to boost ticket sales, as they were slow. The 52-year-old legend indeed made two appearances on SmackDown and at Elimination Chamber before going away again.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Carlucci claimed Emanuel put Triple H in his place by calling The Rock and not him:

"By the way, the chief petty officer got put in his place when Ari Emanuel called up The Rock, and Rock said it on McAfee: 'Hey, our ticket sales are slow. Can you come up with an idea. We need something.' Why didn't he go to Triple H? Triple H is the content guy. Why didn't Ari call Triple H? You know why? Because Rock's in his corner. That's why," he said. [22:22 - 22:44]

Triple H will start a new wrestling company if he leaves WWE, says Vince Russo

Over the past several months, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has predicted that Triple H would be out of the Stamford-based company in a matter of months.

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, the wrestling veteran predicted that The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, would start a new wrestling promotion if the Chief Content Officer was forced out of WWE:

"I think Triple H and Stephanie would start their own wrestling company. They got all the money in the world to do it," he said.

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently disclosed that he believes a plan to remove Triple H from the company is already in motion.

