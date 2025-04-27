Triple H & Stephanie McMahon will start a new wrestling company if one thing happens, says ex-WWE writer

A wrestling veteran believes Triple H's run in WWE might soon come to an end. He suggested that The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, would start a new wrestling company if the current Chief Content Officer was forced out of the Stamford-based promotion.
On The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman and former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the future of Triple H. They claimed The Game and The Rock dislike each other, speculating that The Final Boss was plotting to remove the Chief Content Officer. When a fan asked if Triple H would more likely work with Tony Khan or Vince McMahon if he got forced out of WWE, Coachman picked the former WWE Chairman.
However, Russo disclosed that he believes Triple H's relationship with McMahon is currently "non-existent." He predicted that The Game and Stephanie McMahon would probably start their own wrestling company:
"Yeah, I would say that too, but I think the relationship with VKM is non-existent. I think Triple H and Stephanie would start their own wrestling company. They got all the money in the world to do it," he said. [46:40 - 46:52]
Vince Russo thinks WWE may have to cut ties with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo addressed the multiple legal issues Vince McMahon is currently facing, pointing out that people would always think of the former chairman when they see his daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Triple H.
The former WWE head writer claimed the company might have to cut ties with The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess if McMahon is found guilty, or if other legal issues regarding the 79-year-old come to the surface:
"These are the things you have to look at because as long as Triple H is around, as long as we see Stephanie, you're thinking Vince. That's Vince McMahon's son-in-law. That's Vince McMahon's daughter. If Vince is ever found guilty and a lot more stuff comes out, you really want a McMahon associated with your company?" Russo said.
It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
