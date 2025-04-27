Triple H & Stephanie McMahon will start a new wrestling company if one thing happens, says ex-WWE writer

A wrestling veteran believes Triple H's run in WWE might soon come to an end. He suggested that The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, would start a new wrestling company if the current Chief Content Officer was forced out of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

On The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman and former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the future of Triple H. They claimed The Game and The Rock dislike each other, speculating that The Final Boss was plotting to remove the Chief Content Officer. When a fan asked if Triple H would more likely work with Tony Khan or Vince McMahon if he got forced out of WWE, Coachman picked the former WWE Chairman.

Ad

Trending

However, Russo disclosed that he believes Triple H's relationship with McMahon is currently "non-existent." He predicted that The Game and Stephanie McMahon would probably start their own wrestling company:

"Yeah, I would say that too, but I think the relationship with VKM is non-existent. I think Triple H and Stephanie would start their own wrestling company. They got all the money in the world to do it," he said. [46:40 - 46:52]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo thinks WWE may have to cut ties with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo addressed the multiple legal issues Vince McMahon is currently facing, pointing out that people would always think of the former chairman when they see his daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Triple H.

Ad

The former WWE head writer claimed the company might have to cut ties with The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess if McMahon is found guilty, or if other legal issues regarding the 79-year-old come to the surface:

"These are the things you have to look at because as long as Triple H is around, as long as we see Stephanie, you're thinking Vince. That's Vince McMahon's son-in-law. That's Vince McMahon's daughter. If Vince is ever found guilty and a lot more stuff comes out, you really want a McMahon associated with your company?" Russo said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More