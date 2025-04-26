Triple H is in a horrible spot; The Rock dropped a huge hint The Game is leaving WWE, says veteran

The Rock and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H are rumored to have real-life heat. A former WWE head writer recently claimed The Game was in a horrible spot after The Final Boss allegedly dropped another hint of their dissension.

In a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman and former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed The Rock's comments on The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss claimed that he appeared at the Elimination Chamber PLE at the request of Ari Emanuel because ticket sales were slow.

The Great One also disclosed that he was the one who decided to miss WrestleMania 41, as he didn't want to steal the spotlight from John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The 52-year-old added that he loved that The Franchise Player captured his 17th world title, but admitted that he would have made some changes to how the ending was booked.

The wrestling veterans also addressed The Rock's response to Dave LaGreca's rant about his comments on Instagram, where he invited the Busted Open host to join him, Cena, Rhodes, and Brian Gewirtz in their creative discussion, pointing out that he did not mention Triple H. Russo claimed The Final Boss may have implied that The Game has no creative input. Meanwhile, Russo suggested the Chief Content Officer was in a ''horrible spot,'' adding that the latter might have realized that he was on his way out of the Stamford-based company.

"When you say, 'Please join Cody, Cena, Brian Gewirtz, and the rest of us for our creative discussions,' so, you're telling me right there Triple H has no creative decisions. Thank you very much, Rock. But here's what I wanna point out. People won't understand this. You will understand this, Coach. When you're in the business and your number is called and your time is up, you know it. You know it. It's no secret, Coach. You know it. You're planning for it. You're preparing. You know it. And what you just said there, Coach, is if what is happening is what we are saying, I gotta tell you it's a horrible spot for Triple H to be in," he said. [19:19 - 20:15]

Jonathan Coachman thinks a plan is already in motion to replace Triple H in WWE

In a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed that The Rock may already have a plan in motion to replace Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The wrestling veteran suggested The Final Boss' right-hand man and former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz may succeed The Game as the head of creative.

"For people who don't know, the former head writer of Monday Night RAW at the peak after Vince Russo was Brian Gewirtz. Who does Brian work for now as a full-time right-hand man at Seven Bucks Production? The Rock. And if Rock came in and said, 'Hey, I want Brian to run the show, and I want Brian to write the show,' and Triple H said, 'No, no, no. I run that show!' Well, all of a sudden now, you've got this [clash]. So, how do you get Brian into that spot? You get rid of Triple H. And I think that's exactly what's going on," he said.

Amid the rumors, The Rock addressed his relationship with Triple H on The Pat McAfee Show, stating that he enjoyed "kicking ideas around" with his former on-screen rival.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More