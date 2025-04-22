The Rock addresses relationship with WWE CCO Triple H amid dissension rumors; reveals who suggested John Cena's heel turn

The Rock recently discussed John Cena's heel turn, revealing that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was behind that idea. Meanwhile, he addressed his relationship with The Game amid rumors that they were involved in a backstage power struggle.
After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber, John Cena remained in the ring as Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Travis Scott joined him. After The American Nightmare declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss, The Franchise Player turned heel and attacked the former Undisputed WWE Champion, aligning himself with the TKO Director of the Board.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock disclosed that Cena turning heel was Triple H's idea. Meanwhile, he stated that he has a great time kicking ideas with The Game, pointing out that they have been doing the same for 20 years:
"As we got close to Elimination Chamber, we were kicking ideas around, myself and Triple H and that's the fun part, by the way. I've been kicking ideas around with Triple H for 20 years, dude, just always having a great time with him and Nick [Khan] and my team, as well. And Triple H said, 'You know what about this? What about John [Cena] turning? I said, 'I love it. I love it. The next question is you gotta talk to John see how he feels about it,'" he said. [From 44:36 to 45:03]
Ex-WWE star thinks The Rock wants to get rid of Triple H
On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman claimed The Rock missed WrestleMania on purpose to prove that Triple H cannot book.
The former Interim RAW General Manager pointed out that The Final Boss wanted to show that The Game should be gone from the Stamford-based company:
"I also believe this, that Rock and Triple H hate each other so much that Rock decided to sacrifice, and this may sound crazy, guys, to sacrifice a WrestleMania to prove his point that Triple H cannot book, that Triple H should not be the head of creative, and that Triple H should be gone," he said.
Coachman also disclosed that he believes The Final Boss already has a plan in motion to replace Triple H with his right-hand man and former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz.
Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.
