The Rock addresses relationship with WWE CCO Triple H amid dissension rumors; reveals who suggested John Cena's heel turn

The Rock recently discussed John Cena's heel turn, revealing that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was behind that idea. Meanwhile, he addressed his relationship with The Game amid rumors that they were involved in a backstage power struggle.

Ad

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber, John Cena remained in the ring as Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Travis Scott joined him. After The American Nightmare declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss, The Franchise Player turned heel and attacked the former Undisputed WWE Champion, aligning himself with the TKO Director of the Board.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock disclosed that Cena turning heel was Triple H's idea. Meanwhile, he stated that he has a great time kicking ideas with The Game, pointing out that they have been doing the same for 20 years:

Ad

Trending

"As we got close to Elimination Chamber, we were kicking ideas around, myself and Triple H and that's the fun part, by the way. I've been kicking ideas around with Triple H for 20 years, dude, just always having a great time with him and Nick [Khan] and my team, as well. And Triple H said, 'You know what about this? What about John [Cena] turning? I said, 'I love it. I love it. The next question is you gotta talk to John see how he feels about it,'" he said. [From 44:36 to 45:03]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star thinks The Rock wants to get rid of Triple H

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman claimed The Rock missed WrestleMania on purpose to prove that Triple H cannot book.

The former Interim RAW General Manager pointed out that The Final Boss wanted to show that The Game should be gone from the Stamford-based company:

Ad

"I also believe this, that Rock and Triple H hate each other so much that Rock decided to sacrifice, and this may sound crazy, guys, to sacrifice a WrestleMania to prove his point that Triple H cannot book, that Triple H should not be the head of creative, and that Triple H should be gone," he said.

Ad

Ad

Coachman also disclosed that he believes The Final Boss already has a plan in motion to replace Triple H with his right-hand man and former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.