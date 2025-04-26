TKO is plotting to "dethrone" massive WWE name; WrestleMania was a step in the plan, says veteran 

A wrestling veteran recently claimed TKO plans to get rid of a massive WWE name. He claimed The Rock and other company officials may have sacrificed WrestleMania 41 for that purpose.

Ad

The booking of this year's Show of Shows was heavily criticized by many fans and experts, especially the John Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship fight. The Rock's absence has also sparked rumors about his relationship with Triple H, as some speculated the two have legit heat backstage.

The Final Boss explained missing WrestleMania 41 by claiming he did not want to steal the spotlight from The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare. However, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman claimed on The Coach & Bro Show that the reason The Rock gave may not be entirely true.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Coach suggested that The Final Boss had seemingly dropped hints that he was not on the same page as Triple H in his interview with The Pat McAfee Show and in his response to Dave LaGreca's rant over his comments later.

As Coachman's co-host, former WWE head writer Vince Russo, agreed with his take, a fan asked if they were trying to say that TKO is plotting to "dethrone" The Game, to which the former color commentator responded by stating that they were exactly saying that. He then explained that the company would have to isolate the CCO before letting him go.

Ad

"[Are you trying to say that TKO is plotting to dethrone Triple H?] That's exactly what we are saying. Make no bones about it. That's exactly what we are saying. And, Vince, what people need to understand is for a guy that's as powerful as Triple H is and has been for a long time, you can't just walk in and say you're out of here cause that would again take away from the actual product. You have to systematically do this to where now he ends up on an island by himself," he said.

Ad

The former WWE star also claimed The Rock or TKO or both sacrificed WrestleMania 41 as a step towards removing Triple H.

"It also blows my mind Vince that The Rock and/or TKO, and I don't know if they work together on this would sacrifice an entire WrestleMania cuz that's what happened, nobody's talking about anything else. Like, none of the other 13 matches have been mentioned on anybody's show. It's all this. So you sacrificed an entire highest-grossing WrestleMania event of all time for this? Too many smart people for them not to know what's going on." [From 25:46 - 26:50]

Ad

Ad

The Rock recently addressed working with Triple H in WWE

In his recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock disclosed that he returned ahead of Elimination Chamber to help boost the ticket sales for the premium live event at the request of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Meanwhile, he discussed working with Triple H, disclosing that The Game was the one who suggested turning John Cena heel.

Ad

The Final Boss also stated that he enjoys "kicking ideas around" with the current WWE Chief Content Officer, pointing out that they have been doing the same for 20 years.

"As we got close to Elimination Chamber, we were kicking ideas around, myself and Triple H, and that's the fun part, by the way. I've been kicking ideas around with Triple H for 20 years, dude, just always having a great time with him and Nick [Khan] and my team, as well. And Triple H said, 'You know what about this? What about John [Cena] turning? I said, 'I love it. I love it. The next question is you gotta talk to John see how he feels about it,'" he said.

Ad

Ad

Although The Rock was happy with Cena walking out of WrestleMania 41 as the new Undisputed WWE Champion, the TKO board of directors member mentioned that he would have made some creative changes to the story and the match.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More