Nobody should feel bad for Triple H if he gets fired from WWE for one single reason, says veteran

A wrestling veteran recently addressed the rumors surrounding Triple H's future in WWE. He claimed that nobody should feel bad for The Game if he gets fired from the Stamford-based company.

Over the past few days, multiple experts have speculated about The Game's future following WrestleMania 41. Former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman and ex-head writer Vince Russo predicted that The Rock and possibly TKO are planning to remove the Chief Content Officer from WWE. Russo also disclosed that he believes there is dissension between Triple H and The Final Boss.

On The Stevie Richards Show, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards addressed the Hall of Famer's position, pointing out that he disagrees with the allegations that The Rock is purposely trying to make the product look bad to get rid of The Game.

Meanwhile, the former Hardcore Champion claimed that nobody should feel bad for Triple H if he's ultimately fired from WWE because he is mega-rich and has tens of millions of dollars:

"Nobody should feel bad about these people. Any of them and whatever their 'struggles' are. If Hunter got fired tomorrow and let go, probably has, you know, tens of millions of dollars or more in a severance package. He has stock options. Stephanie [McMahon] the same way. Everybody is boohooing about her not being CEO anymore, being dipped in and out. These people are mega-rich, mega-wealthy people. And right now, it really is all about power and not making money. Rock, the same thing. They'll feel bad for Rock because he's juggling 15 different things that are making him millions and millions of dollars. That's his choice," he said. [0:08 - 0:43]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Triple H and The Rock are working an angle

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) discussed the speculations about the relationship between The Rock and Triple H.

The wrestling legend pointed out that he believes The Final Boss has already reached the top and does not want more. Meanwhile, he disclosed that The Game and The Rock seem to be working an orchestrated angle:

"So, I don't see it. I mean, maybe it's like I say, maybe two alpha males kinda, you know, bashing egos a little bit. But as far as somebody throwing shade at the other one, it looks like a really orchestrated angle is what it looks like," he said.

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested Triple H and Stephanie McMahon could start their own wrestling company if The Game was forced out of the Stamford-based promotion.

