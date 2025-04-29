Are Triple H and The Rock legitimately having a power struggle? WWE Hall of Famer gives his take

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and TKO Board of Directors member The Rock are rumored to be involved in a power struggle behind the scenes. WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently addressed the subject, disclosing whether he believes it is legitimate or a work.

The Final Boss' absence from WrestleMania 41 sparked rumors of disagreements with The Game. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo and ex-interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman suggested on The Coach & Bro Show that The Rock and TKO might be planning to remove Triple H from his position. Meanwhile, Russo pointed out what could be another hint of the alleged heat between the two executives, as The Final Boss did not mention Triple H's name when he invited Dave LaGreca to attend creative meetings with him, Brian Gewirtz, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena, in response to the Busted Open host's rant over his absence from the Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL pointed out that The Final Boss is already at the top of everything at this time, and he does not think the 52-year-old legend wants more:

"With The Rock, you've got this movie coming up with Martin Scorsese, then you come back to sold-out football stadiums when you get the chance to come back. That's a pretty good gig. I don't know what you want more, which I'm not saying that he does. I don't think he does. I mean, you can't get more. You've reached the top. Like, people say, 'Well, is that really all you can get?' Yeah, that's about all you can get. You've done everything. You're actually at the top of everything right now," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he does not believe there are any plans to replace Triple H with The Rock's right-hand man, Gewirtz. Meanwhile, he speculated that the alleged power struggle is an angle:

"So, I don't see it. I mean, maybe it's like I say, maybe two alpha males kinda, you know, bashing egos a little bit. But as far as somebody throwing shade at the other one, it looks like a really orchestrated angle is what it looks like," he said. [1:00:08 - 1:00:58]

The WWE Hall of Famer heaped praise on Triple H's work

On the same episode of Something to Wrestle, WWE Hall of Famer JBL stated that he initially thought nobody would be able to fill the shoes of Vince McMahon. However, he was blown away by Triple H's work.

The wrestling legend heaped praise on The Game, adding that he could not envision who could be more successful than him in his position:

"I don't know who in the world could do what he's done in WWE the last couple years. I think business speaks for itself. I mean, it's a matter of, 'Okay, we're gonna judge you based upon success.' You can't have much more success unless you sell out four arenas in one night," JBL added. [1:02:30 - 1:02:48]

Vince Russo recently claimed Triple H punished Chelsea Green by making her drop the Women's United States Title for possibly voicing her unhappiness with not being booked for WrestleMania.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

