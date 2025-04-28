Triple H is punishing Chelsea Green for major reason; booked her to drop U.S. Title, says ex-WWE writer

Chelesa Green recently lost the Women's United States Championship on WWE SmackDown. Former head writer for the company Vince Russo claimed it came as punishment for the 34-year-old.

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion after beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 15, 2024. After holding the title for 131 days, the Canadian dropped it to Zelina Vega last Friday. The SmackDown star later bid goodbye to WWE in a social media post, sparking rumors of her departure. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo suggested the former champion was being punished by Triple H for potentially voicing her displeasure with her booking.

The wrestling veteran praised Green for being the most entertaining character on the roster. Meanwhile, he pointed out that she probably asked questions about her exclusion from the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a champion:

"Chelsea Green is a star. So, what happens, Tommy [Carlucci]? We get to WrestleMania. All of a sudden Chelsea Green, the U.S. Champion, does not see her name on the two-day card. So, I am sure Chelsea had some questions. I am sure Chelsea may have had an issue with this. Triple H, how are you gonna get over this belt that you introduced if it's not even defended at WrestleMania? And I'm sure Chelsea Green asked the same question. How important is this belt if it's not being defended at WrestleMania?" Russo said.

The former head writer added that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then decided to punish her by having her lose the title to a much smaller opponent in Zelina Vega:

"Well, Tommy, like typical WWE BS, the next thing we know, Chelsea Green is on SmackDown Friday night losing to 4'1", 75 lbs Zelina Vega and dropping the title. So, this is the chief petty officer's way of punishing Chelsea Green. 'No, Chelsea, you've got to fall in line, Chelsea. You can't ask me questions, Chelsea. You can't speak out when nothing makes sense. So, now, Chelsea, we're gonna teach you a lesson. Now, we're gonna put the belt on somebody else who doesn't matter at all." [18:51 - 20:26]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to put the United States Championship on Zelina Vega

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo clarified that he has nothing against Zelina Vega. However, he claimed putting the United States Championship on her was a wrong call.

The former WWE head writer pointed out that Triple H and his creative team have done nothing with Vega. Hence, having her dethrone Chelsea Green was only The Game establishing himself as 'the boss':

"Nothing against Zelina Vega but they haven't done anything with her either. This was just a title change because Triple H is petty. Triple H had to establish once again who's the boss. And you took the belt off of the most talented definitely female on the entire roster, maybe talent, period, on the entire roster," Russo said. [20:27 - 20:54]

Despite her controversial post, Green is still under a WWE contract. The former Women's United States Champion may take a break before returning to television later.

