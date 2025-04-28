Did Chelsea Green leave WWE? The truth revealed following her 'Goodbye' post

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the aftermath of WrestleMania 41, where Chelsea Green’s Women’s United States Championship reign ended after 132 days. Green defended her Women’s US Championship against Zelina Vega on the blue brand. Vega secured a clean victory after hitting Code Red and pinning The Hot Mess.
The 34-year-old star recently posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting that she is going away from the Stamford-based promotion after losing her title. The Hot Mess posted a photo of the US Capitol Building with a caption reading "goodbye to WWE," calling it her farewell post. Following the post, Green’s fans wondered whether she had left World Wrestling Entertainment.
The answer is no, Chelsea Green hasn’t left WWE. She might take a break for a while, as she has had a full-time run for the past two years. After losing the title, the Hot Mess might go on a much-awaited break and could return with a brand new gimmick after some weeks off.
Chelsea Green opens up about the real plans for the WWE title victory
The Hot Mess became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion by defeating Michin last year at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.
While speaking on the Click & Tell podcast, Chelsea Green revealed alternative plans for her title victory at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in her home country. However, those plans were scrapped.
“Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment. [...] So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘Oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," Green said.
It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea Green will actually take time off or if she just had another emotional breakdown after losing her title.