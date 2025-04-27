"This is my farewell.."- Female WWE Superstar says "Goodbye" following devastating loss

A female WWE Superstar has sent a concerning message following a devastating loss on SmackDown. The star has noted through her post that it was her farewell address.

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year. However, her title reign came to an end this past Friday on SmackDown, where she lost the title to Zelina Vega. However, The Secret Hervice leader has raised questions about her loss, demanding a recount.

Chelsea has made multiple posts about her loss, noting how it was unfair. The former Women's United States Champion seems too frustrated with the setback as she recently noted in her post that she's bidding goodbye to WWE for now. Green also made it clear that it was her farewell address.

Vince Russo bashed WWE for leaving Chelsea Green off the WrestleMania 41 card

While Chelsea Green did not have a notable first run with WWE, the superstar has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to the company. Green has fared well in whatever opportunity was given to her, and the company rewarded her work by crowning her the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

However, the 34-year-old was left off the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a champion at that time. This did not sit well with many, including Vince Russo, who bashed the company for the decision:

"I thought without a shadow of a doubt, they were somehow, someway, gonna work it in. Chelsea Green is not on either one of these two shows. Are you freaking kidding me? Like seriously, are you ribbing me? I didn't say anything because I thought she's gonna come out, she's gonna throw a hissy fit, they're gonna do something. Nothing."

Chelsea Green held the Women's United States Championship for 132 days. She won the title on December 14, 2024, when she defeated Michin in the tournament final at Saturday Night's Main Event.

