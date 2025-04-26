New champion crowned on WWE SmackDown

A major title match took place on WWE SmackDown this week. A new champion was also crowned on the show.
Chelsea Green became the first-ever Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last year. Since then, she has defended the title several times and always managed to come out on top, using any means necessary. Green has been involved in a feud against Zelina Vega for the past couple of weeks.
Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega locked horns in a singles match. While Green was busy arguing with the commentators, Vega was able to pick up the win via countout. Last week on the blue brand, Chelsea aired her displeasure to Nick Aldis, who booked a rematch between them. This time, Vega was able to pick up the pinfall win.
Hence, Zelina Vega earned herself a title shot against Chelsea tonight on SmackDown. During the match, the Secret Hervice tried to get involved. When Vega went for the 619, Piper Niven tripped the star. Alba Fyre then tried to attack her, but the referee caught her red-handed and evicted both of them from ringside. This allowed Vega to hit the Code Red and pick up the win. This is her first singles title win in the WWE.
It will be interesting to see who will be first in line to challenge Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship.