"Are you freaking kidding me?" - Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo outraged with popular champion being left out of WrestleMania (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently reviewed the action from two nights of WrestleMania. He was surprised to see Chelsea Green left out of the WrestleMania card.
The inaugural Women's United States Champion currently leads The Green Regime alongside Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on SmackDown. She recently dealt with a humiliating loss to Zelina Vega in a non-title match. Green was irate and demanded justice after feeling disrespected. However, WWE did not have a match for her at WrestleMania.
Russo reviewed Night Two of WrestleMania this week with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He was irate that WWE couldn't find a slot for Green on the card. The veteran writer explained that he was waiting for one segment featuring the talented star, but the creative didn't do anything with her.
"I thought without a shadow of a doubt, they were somehow, someway, gonna work it in. Chelsea Green is not on either one of these two shows. Are you freaking kidding me? Like seriously, are you ribbing me? I didn't say anything because I thought she's gonna come out, she's gonna throw a hissy fit, they're gonna do something. Nothing." [From 18:30 onwards]
Chelsea Green has been a prominent feature on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the talented star can use this as an angle with General Manager Nick Aldis to further her storyline.
