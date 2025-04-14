"Bruises are hot"- Lindsey Vonn shows off marks from training as she prepares for upcoming season

Lindsey Vonn recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her training. As the American gears up for the upcoming skiing season, she proudly showed off the bruises she suffered in practice.

Vonn is the third-most decorated skier of all time, behind compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin and Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark. The 40-year-old dominated the slopes for nearly two decades between 2001 and 2019, winning 82 World Cup races, 16 World Cup discipline titles, and four overall titles.

In late 2024, Vonn announced her competitive return to the snow and made several appearances in the downhill and super-G events during the 2024-2025 FIS Alpine Skiing season.

As she gears up for the upcoming year, Lindsey Vonn recently gave fans an honest glimpse of her training. Taking to her Instagram stories, the American shared a video of herself in the gym, highlighting the bruises on her arm. She captioned the story:

“Off the plane and into the gym. Bruises from training are hot.”

Vonn originally called time on her skiing career in 2019 due to recurring issues with her knee. However, in April 2024, the 40-year-old underwent a partial knee replacement and soon announced that she felt strong enough to return to the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of her spring training

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn participated in her first competitive race in five years at the FIS Fall Festival in November 2024, where she finished 24th and subsequently qualified for the World Cup races. During the World Cup season, the American registered several impressive results, with the highlight being a second-place finish in the super-G at the season finals on home ground.

Now, Vonn has already begun training for the upcoming World Cup season. Taking to Instagram, she recently shared snaps of her spring training camp, writing,

“Spring training camp ✓ this is probably the first time I've been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years. I've never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it, my how things have changed!!”

“Thank you @visit_schwemmalm for the insane training and @dominikparis for letting us train in your town and inviting us into your home. Your trophy case is nuts! There's too many Kitzbühel trophies to count! Made a lot of progress with my equipment so feel good heading into the summer training block. Now it's time to get jacked in the gym!! LFG 💪🏻💪🏻,” she added.

Since returning to skiing, Vonn has set her sights on qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics, as she would like to end her career at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

