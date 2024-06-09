The 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series is currently underway in Hungary from June 6 to June 9, featuring men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's freestyle wrestling. While the men's and women's freestyle events have concluded, the Greco-Roman competitions will wrap up on June 9.

Also known as the 2024 Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial, this is the final significant competition before the wrestlers head to the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a result, the events featured intense battles among wrestlers in men's and women's freestyle.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist Hassan Yazdani was one of the best performers at the Budapest Wrestle Series as he clinched the gold medal in the men’s 86kg category, defeating the USA’s Trent Hidlay via technical superiority (12-2).

The former U23 World and European champion Razambek Zhamalov also emerged as the winner in the 74kg as he won against Murad Kuramagomedov by points (7-4) in the gold-medal match at the Budapest Wrestle Series.

The 2024 Pan American champion Mason Parris of the United States too, showed his brilliance at the 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series as he got the better of Yusup Batirmurzaev through victory via fall. Nahshon Aaron Garrett and Amanda Martinez also clinched bronze medals at the event.

Complete Results for the 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series

Men’s Freestyle Results

57kg

Rei Higuchi Aman Almaz Smanbekov, Aryan Tsiutryn

61kg

Arsen Harutyunyan Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu Nahshon Aaron Garrett, Shahdad Ali Khosravi Mardakheh

65kg

Kotaro Kiyooka Abbas Mohammadreza Ebrahimzadehsava Dkouhi Haji Aliyev

70kg

Arman Andreasyan Vazgen Tevanyan Akaki Kemertelidze, Alibek Osmonov

74kg

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov Murad Kuramagomedov Ali Abbas Rezaeiaghouzgeleh, Orozobek Toktomambetov

79kg

Otari Bagauri Adel Hassan Panaeian Akhsarbek Gulaev

86kg

Hassan Aliazam Yazdani Charati Trent Niemond Hidlay Evsem Shvelidze, Hayato Ishiguro

92kg

Miriani Maisuradze Iuza Tsertsvadze Balasz Attila Juhasz

97kg

Alisher Yergali Magomedkhan Magomedov Ibrahim Ciftci, Rizabek Aitmukhan

125kg

Mason Mark Parris Batirmurzaev Yusup Givi Matcharashvili, Geno Petriashvili

Women’s Freestyle wrestling Results

50kg

Ziqi Feng Otgonjargal Dolgorjav Yu Zhang, Jiang Zhu

53kg

Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren Antim Katarzyna Krawczyk, Zeynep Yetgil

55kg

Jowita Maria Wrzesien Roza Szenttamasi Amanda Martinez

57kg

Kexin Hong Anshu Anhelina Lysak, Qi Zhang

59kg

Alina Filipovych Diana Kayumova Magdalena Urszula Glodek

62kg

Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez Iryna Koliadenko Orkhon Purevdorj, Grace Jacob Bullen

65kg

Iryna Bondar Nesrin Bas Miki Elizabeth Rowbottom

68kg

Buse Cavusoglu Tosun Soleymi Antonieta Caraballo Hernandez Wiktoria Choluj, Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan

72kg

Zhamila Bakbergenova Noémi Szabados Gulmaral Yerkebayeva

76kg

Tatiana Renteria Reetika Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez