The 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series is currently underway in Hungary from June 6 to June 9, featuring men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's freestyle wrestling. While the men's and women's freestyle events have concluded, the Greco-Roman competitions will wrap up on June 9.
Also known as the 2024 Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial, this is the final significant competition before the wrestlers head to the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a result, the events featured intense battles among wrestlers in men's and women's freestyle.
The 2016 Olympic gold medalist Hassan Yazdani was one of the best performers at the Budapest Wrestle Series as he clinched the gold medal in the men’s 86kg category, defeating the USA’s Trent Hidlay via technical superiority (12-2).
The former U23 World and European champion Razambek Zhamalov also emerged as the winner in the 74kg as he won against Murad Kuramagomedov by points (7-4) in the gold-medal match at the Budapest Wrestle Series.
The 2024 Pan American champion Mason Parris of the United States too, showed his brilliance at the 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series as he got the better of Yusup Batirmurzaev through victory via fall. Nahshon Aaron Garrett and Amanda Martinez also clinched bronze medals at the event.
Complete Results for the 2024 Budapest Wrestle Series
Men’s Freestyle Results
57kg
- Rei Higuchi
- Aman
- Almaz Smanbekov, Aryan Tsiutryn
61kg
- Arsen Harutyunyan
- Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu
- Nahshon Aaron Garrett, Shahdad Ali Khosravi Mardakheh
65kg
- Kotaro Kiyooka
- Abbas Mohammadreza Ebrahimzadehsava Dkouhi
- Haji Aliyev
70kg
- Arman Andreasyan
- Vazgen Tevanyan
- Akaki Kemertelidze, Alibek Osmonov
74kg
- Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov
- Murad Kuramagomedov
- Ali Abbas Rezaeiaghouzgeleh, Orozobek Toktomambetov
79kg
- Otari Bagauri
- Adel Hassan Panaeian
- Akhsarbek Gulaev
86kg
- Hassan Aliazam Yazdani Charati
- Trent Niemond Hidlay
- Evsem Shvelidze, Hayato Ishiguro
92kg
- Miriani Maisuradze
- Iuza Tsertsvadze
- Balasz Attila Juhasz
97kg
- Alisher Yergali
- Magomedkhan Magomedov
- Ibrahim Ciftci, Rizabek Aitmukhan
125kg
- Mason Mark Parris
- Batirmurzaev Yusup
- Givi Matcharashvili, Geno Petriashvili
Women’s Freestyle wrestling Results
50kg
- Ziqi Feng
- Otgonjargal Dolgorjav
- Yu Zhang, Jiang Zhu
53kg
- Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren
- Antim
- Katarzyna Krawczyk, Zeynep Yetgil
55kg
- Jowita Maria Wrzesien
- Roza Szenttamasi
- Amanda Martinez
57kg
- Kexin Hong
- Anshu
- Anhelina Lysak, Qi Zhang
59kg
- Alina Filipovych
- Diana Kayumova
- Magdalena Urszula Glodek
62kg
- Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez
- Iryna Koliadenko
- Orkhon Purevdorj, Grace Jacob Bullen
65kg
- Iryna Bondar
- Nesrin Bas
- Miki Elizabeth Rowbottom
68kg
- Buse Cavusoglu Tosun
- Soleymi Antonieta Caraballo Hernandez
- Wiktoria Choluj, Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan
72kg
- Zhamila Bakbergenova
- Noémi Szabados
- Gulmaral Yerkebayeva
76kg
- Tatiana Renteria
- Reetika
- Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez