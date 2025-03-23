"Build the statue!"- Fans react as Carter Starocci creates history with 5th consecutive NCAA Title victory

Carter Starocci etched his name in the history books after winning the NCAA title for the fifth consecutive time in his final year as a college athlete. The American athlete defeated Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen with a score of 4-3 to clinch the National Title.

Ad

Starocci made the decision to return to the NCAA circuit for his fifth year of eligibility with the goal of dominating the circuit and winning the title once again. The 24-year-old began the 2024/25 season with great momentum and extended his dominance till the end as he won the NCAA Championship title once again.

Fans were truly impressed by the Penn State Wrestler's dominance in the finals and expressed their thoughts on social media. They congratulated Starocci for achieving the historic feat of winning five national championships and some fans wondered whether they would ever see a college wrestler of a similar caliber in the future again.

Ad

Trending

"Build the statue!" wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"History made. There will likely never be even another opportunity for this let alone someone good enough at the right time of the opportunity to seize it," posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A user pointed out Starocci’s return to Penn State for the fifth year and expressed their thoughts.

"Should never be allowed to happen but COVID ruined a lot of things,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Unreal, one of the greatest ever. Crazy that people thought he even had a chance of losing," mentioned a fan.

"5 national titles, and secured the most points by a team in tournament history in one match. This team is an absolute powerhouse," wrote another fan.

"We saw history!! I highly doubt see will ever see a five-time national champion ever again. It was a great match, too! But once he got that takedown, it was over!" said another fan.

Ad

Carter Starocci opens up about his mindset while competing

Carter Starocci competes in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci opened up about his mindset while competing in a press conference at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete revealed that he always thanks God and expresses his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete on such a level.

Ad

Moreover, he revealed that he tries to visualize the complete process of competing so that he is mentally prepared before getting onto the mat.

“For me, always thanking God and always being grateful for the moment and so that's something that I always try and do before my match, during my match, after my match, just anytime I really get to thought, and to make sure that goes through, and then obviously I'll have to get my weight down tonight and things like that so that's the wrestling process right there," he said. (2:13 onwards)

Furthermore, Carter Starocci revealed that as soon as the whistle goes off, he completely switches into the mindset of a warrior as he aims for victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback