California Golden Bears' eMjae Frazier adjudged Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week for the third time in a row after exploits against Stanford

California Golden Bears gymnast eMjae Frazier won her third consecutive weekly award on Tuesday after she was named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week. This marks her fourth award of the season which includes two freshman of the week awards and a gymnast of the week award.

Frazier registered her name in the history books as she became the first California gymnast ever to win the award for three consecutive weeks. She now has 20 individual event titles in her career after she added three more over the week. She tied for first position on vaults (9.925) and floor exercises (9.975) and won the bars with a score of 9.975.

During the Bears' match against No. 22 Stanford, Frazier produced a stunning performance as the Bears registered their highest team score ever with 198.550 to Stanford's 197.975. Other winners over the week include Chloe Widner (specialist of the week) and Katelyn Rosen (freshman of the week).

eMjae Frazier also registered her highest individual all-around score of 39.825 two weeks ago against UCLA. She is currently the No. 2 all-around gymnast in the country behind LSU's Haleigh Bryant and is also in the top 10 in balance beams, floor exercises and uneven bars.

eMjae Frazier and Maddie Williams lead the Golden Bears to its first outright conference championships

The Golden Bears recently won their first-ever Pac-12 Conference Championship beating Stanford at the Maples Pavilion.

The Bears were superb on the uneven bars as they registered the third-highest team score in the event with 49.700. The floor exercise was the main event in which the Bears stole the spotlight after registering a score of 49.750. Maddie Williams starred at the event with a score of 9.990 while eMjae Frazier and Mya Lauzon both registered a score of 9.975.

The Bears also dominated in the balance beam event as they secured their all-time best score (49.825) in the event.

No. 3 California has been in a good run of form ever since they beat UCLA 198.400-197.775. The star of the match, eMjae Frazier, herself addressed the growing confidence in the side in a post-match interview:

"Last year, I don’t think the confidence was as high — it wasn’t there. But this year, my team knows what we’re capable of.”

Frazier's California Golden Bears will be up for a tri-meet at Haas Pavilion over the weekend. They will face UC Davis and San Jose State in their backyard on Friday and Stanford and Sac State on Sunday in Berkeley.