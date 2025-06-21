“Call me Caitlin Clark”- Anna Hall enjoys quality time with boyfriend Darius Slayton while acing new sport

Anna Hall uploaded a glimpse of spending quality time with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton. In this update, the heptathlete was seen acing a new sport.

Hall made her season debut at the 2025 Hypo Meeting, where she competed in the heptathlon event on May 31 and June 1 at Mosle Stadium in Gotzis, Austria. She delivered a stunning performance in the event, recording a world lead of 7032 points after excelling in the high jump, shot put, and 800m events.

Along with the world lead, her overall score also marked her personal best and tied for the second-highest score in the sport's history, joining the Swedish athlete Carolina Kluft. Days after this historical performance, Hall shared a glimpse of spending quality time with her boyfriend, Slayton, on her Instagram story, where they were seen playing basketball in the game zone.

The heptathlete dominated the game and bested Slayton with a score of 69-48. The story's caption read:

"My win of the evening. 69-48🥰 Call me Caitlin Clark🫡"

Hall’s Instagram story

Hall frequently shares adorable updates about her boyfriend on social media, and a few days ago, she penned a heartfelt message for him, extending gratitude for his support during her season debut at the 2025 Hypo Meeting. She shared a picture of hugging him on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Means the world to have you here. This man has heard a lot of track rants."

Ahead of competing at the Hypo Meeting, Hall was last seen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anna Hall made her feelings known about competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics campaign did not pan out as expected for Anna Hall, as she earned a fifth-place finish. Following this heartbreak, she sat for an interview with Athletics Weekly, where she opened up about how she was not sure of securing her spot in Paris, and after her selection, she had her eyes set on the gold medal.

“There was a while there where I was even worried about getting to the Olympics. Super happy that we did. And I think as soon as I made the team a switch flipped, like okay how can we try to win? And obviously, that's a very aggressive goal," said Anna Hall.

After this, she then spoke about how she was disappointed with her performance at the Summer Games; however, she was still proud of her hard work for the campaign.

"I mean that was our expectation and I'm proud of the way I competed, disappointed with the situation. But those are the cards I was dealt. I was heartbroken about that part, but I know I did the best I could.”

She further added:

“I’m kind of torn between my own disappointment at not meeting my own expectations, but being proud of the year that we had and the work that we put in. So yeah, kind of getting torn back and forth between the two, but I'll process it all soon.”

Anna Hall also competed at the Oslo Diamond League in the 400m hurdles, where she earned an eighth-place finish on June 12, 2025.

