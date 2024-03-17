Can 16-year-old Quincy Wilson match Barbara Jones and ensure USA has the youngest man to win an Olympic gold in Track & Field at Paris 2024? 

Quincy Wilson is touted to be the next big thing for Team USA after he shattered the indoor world record for the 400m in the under-18 age group at the recent New Balance Nationals in Boston. He bagged the title with a time of 45.76 seconds.

Wilson made his ambitions clear, saying his main goal is the 2024 Paris Olympics. He could emerge as the youngest man to win Olympic gold in track & field.

In 1952, Barbara Jones was the youngest female, at the age of 15, to win an Olympic gold medal in track & field. She also won a gold medal in the relay. Jones, as per Olympics.com, won the AAU 100m in 1953 and 1954, and the 100m in 1957.

Wilson, 16, is headed in the same direction. He intends to compete at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon at the end of June. The young athlete is determined to earn a spot, to make it onto Team USA for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Wilson has multiple under-15 and under-16 world records to his name.

Quincy Wilson hopes to make the team

EQuincy Wilson wants to be among the world's top sprinters.

Wilson, who broke Olympian Obea Moore's 30-year-old 400m under-14 national record, told Citrus magazine after his latest feat that his time had arrived. He said:

My coach was just like you're ready and we've been preparing for this moment. I haven't run a 400m at practice in a probably couple of months. I've been practicing my 300. I have been running. I 've been getting to the 300 pretty fast."

In regards to athletes like Noah Lyles and others, the Bullis sophomore said it's his turn now. He said:

I've looked up to them for a long time, but now I think it's my turn because I'm coming up to the upper generation. I hope I can be able to make the team and things like that, because as of right now, I'm thinking of going to the Trials this summer."

In 2023, Wilson's coach Joe Lee, quoted by The Washington Post, said that his superpower is that he doesn't see any limits. He believes that the young sprinter doesn't allow the difficulty of the situation to dictate the outcome.