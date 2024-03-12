16-year-old Quincy Wilson recently made headlines for his historic performance at the 2024 New Balance Nationals Indoor on March 7. The Bullis sophomore broke a 20-year-old US High School record by clocking 45.76s. Expressing his joy at his accomplishment, the high-school athlete shared that he “wasn’t even alive” when the record was made two decades ago.

At the 2024 New Balance Nationals Indoor, Wilson received praise for breaking Elzie Coleman's 45.92s record set in 2004. The 16-year-old achieved the feat at the New Balance & Reggie Lewis Track Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

After the race, Quincy Wilson rejoiced in his victory. He told Flo Track in an interview:

“I just wanted to come out here and show the crowd, all my fans and everybody that I can do it. And all that doubters and all that haters but all the fans they brought me today and I am thankful for this moment."

He added:

“45.7. I've been dreaming about this. I’ve been watching all the races go but the 45, when the record was broken I wasn’t even alive. I wasn’t even thought and so I came out here and I was able to give my best race and 45.7 means a lot to me.”

Wilson improved his timing from last year’s New Balance Nationals Indoor in the 400m race by 0.91s where he also won the gold medal in the 400m race.

Quincy Wilson plans to compete for a spot in the Paris Olympics in 2024

With his remarkable performance at this year’s national high school championship, Quincy Wilson now has the possibility of securing a berth in Team USA’s 4x400m relay race for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with Citius Mag, the young athlete shared his intention to compete in the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials scheduled for June 21 to 30 in Eugene, Oregon. He said:

"You know I have looked up to them for a long time but now I think it's my turn because I have come to the upper generation now," Quincy Wilson said.

"I can't wait to get, I hope I can be able to make the team and things like that because right now I was looking, I think I can, I may go to the trials this summer," he added.

Moreover, when asked to give a message to his inspirations and popular athletes, Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, Wilson said:

“I’ve looked up to them for a long time but now I think it’s my turn.”