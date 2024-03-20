Can Carter Starocci win NCAA Wrestling championships for the 4th time? Exploring all angles that can lead Penn State wrestler to the title

The Penn State wrestler, Carter Starocci has become the frontrunner to clinch the 2024 season's and his fourth NCAA Wrestling championship title.

The three-day 2024 NCAA Wrestling championship is slated for Thursday, March 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. With three consecutive National titles and dominant performances throughout the 2024 season, he has become the top pick to lift the cup.

On March 18, at the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship, Starocci defeated Nebraska's Mikey Labriola in the 174 weight category. In the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships, he defeated the North Carolina State wrestler Mekhi Lewis. The 23-year-old overpowered Michael Kemerer at the 2021 Championships to secure his first National title.

The Senior Penn State wrestler has been the All-American thrice in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and a two-time Big Ten Champion in 2022 and 2023. However, the wrestler, who was expected to be the no.1 seed is now seeded ninth after facing difficulties due to injuries.

He suffered an injury while in a clash against Edinboro at Penn State's last regular season match on February 25, 2024. The Penn State wrestler got his leg tangled with the opponent while executing a pin and collapsed, resulting in a twisted leg and knee injury. The three-time NCAA Champion had to be carried off the mat after his bout.

Unfazed by the mishap and overcoming the injuries, the wrestler stepped on the mat at the Big Tens Championships, held on March 9 and 10, 2024 at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

However, Carter Starocci again encountered a health issue and had to forfeit the faceoff against Brody Bauman and Andrew Sparks, reducing his prospects of being the No. 1 seed to the No. 9 seed.

"That's where my head is" - Carter Starocci on his Olympic goal

Penn State's wrestler, Carter Starocci aims at representing the nation at the Olympics. He was declared as the Penn State Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 season, which he earned after winning the National Championship title thrice and marking the longest winning streak in college. He maintained a 64-match victory streak before forfeiting against Brody Bauman and Andrew Sparks.

In an interview after the 2023 NCAA Championships, he asserted his goal of competing at the Olympics.

"I kind of want to be a four-timer, and how the Olympics fall, that will be next year, my senior year. If I come back and wrestle next year, we'll see. I plan on winning the Olympics. That's where my head is," said Carter Starocci.

Carter Starooci still feels confident about securing his fourth National title by competing in Kansas City.