NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024- All about the wrestling brackets and most anticipated clashes

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships brackets are out, and there are some incredible clashes lined up on the way to fans meeting their winners for the year.

First up in the 125 pounds category, Braeden Davis, the freshly crowned Big Ten champion from Penn State, has been awarded the top seed. Davis will face either Tristan Lujan or Mike Joyce in his first round. Below him, No.8 Richard Figueroa will take on No.5 Jore Volk, in what promises to be an exciting encounter early into the event.

Meanwhile, Daton Fix and Ryan Crookham are the two top seeds in the 133 pounds, and will hope to see each other in the final bout. Another exciting match lined up in this category is the clash between Big Ten champion Dylan Shawver and No.3 Kai Orine.

The 141 pounds category at the NCAA Wrestling Championships could see a repeat of the Big Ten finals if both top seeds Jesse Mendez and Beau Bartlett make it through to the finals. Mendez beat Bartlett in their earlier encounter, and the latter will be looking for revenge this time around.

Elsewhere, Big Ten champion in the 149 pounds category, Nebraska's Ridge Lovett, will take on either Michael Cetta or Jeffrey Boyd in the first round. In the same bracket, No. 8 Casey Swiderski and No. 5 Ty Watters will battle each other, while No.3 Jackson Arrington takes on No.4 Caleb Henson.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships’ 157 pounds category has Penn State's Levi Haines as the top seed, and if all goes to plan, he will meet Arizona University's No.2 Jacori Teemer in the finals.

Meanwhile, in the 165 pounds category, Big Ten champion Mitchell Mesenbrink will square off against either Connor Brady or Maxx Mayfield in his opening round. Above him, the Big Ten runner-up Dean Hamiti will take on Nebraska's No.8 Antrell Taylor.

Edmond Ruth and Shane Griffith are the third and fourth seeds in the 174 pounds category at the NCAA wrestling championships, and will battle in their first round itself. The two were slated to face each other in the Big Ten finals, but Ruth won the match via medical forfeit.

In the 184 pounds, Parker Keckeisen and Isaiah Salazaar are the top two seeds, while Aaron Brooks and Trent Hidlay are No.1 and No.2 in the 194 pounds.

Lastly, Penn State's Big Ten champion in the 285 pounds, Greg Kerkvliet is the top seed in his event. He will face Big Ten runner-up Nick Feldman in his third round, if they both make it through.

The full brackets for the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships are available on the NCAA's official website.

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Schedule

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships will kick off on the 21st of March, Thursday at 12 PM ET. From there, fans will be treated to three days of action, with two sessions each day. Here is a full schedule for the championships in Kansas City:

21st March

Session 1: Championship First Round - 12 PM ET

Session 2: Championship Second Round + Consolations - 7 PM ET

22nd March

Session 3: Championships Quarterfinals + Consolations - 12 PM ET

Session 4: Championship Semifinals + Blood Round - 8 PM ET

23rd March

Session 5: Medal Round - 11 AM ET

Session 6: Championship Finals - 7 PM ET

Fans enthusiastic to catch the action can tune in to ESPNU/ESPN+, or head to ncaatickets.com to purchase passes for the live show.