"Can't risk bringing home any sickness to my boy" - Caeleb Dressel on not signing autographs after Pro Swim Series Westmont race

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel recently posted a public apology to his fans for being unable to stay back in the stadium after competing at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont. He explained that he avoided public contact to eliminate contracting any sickness for his newborn son, August Wilder.

Dressel came out of his extended break from the sport to compete at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont. On March 8, the swimmer competed in the 50m freestyle race and bagged a gold medal clocking a victorious 21.48s from lane 8.

Despite dealing with a faulty starting block underneath his feet, the swimmer managed to outperform his competitors, with Santo Condorelli coming in second with a time of 21.89s, and Jack Alexy finishing third with a time of 21.90s.

However, after the triumphant experience, Dressel avoided meeting his fans. He kept himself from interacting with them in the stadium or signing their autobiography. The five-time Olympic swimmer took to his Instagram story to issue an apology for the same, writing:

"I would of love to late and sign for everybody. I can't risk bringing home any sickness to my boy. Sorry everybody."

Dressel's Instagram story

Dressel also posted his pictures from the championship, along with an adorable frame of his son lying near the TV screen while the Swimmer performed. He penned a gratitude note for his championship experience and shared that he couldn't wait to go home to his family.

"Thank y’all Westmont! Always fun in the big pool, sorry about the block. Time to get home to my family," he wrote.

Dressel was on an extended break due to his wife’s pregnancy. He made his return to the sport by competing in the 100m butterfly event on Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series. The swimmer clocked an impressive 51.27s to bag the gold medal.

Everything about Caeleb Dressel’s block malfunction

Dressel at TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 4

On March 8, Caeleb Dressel competed in the 50m freestyle race from lane 8. As soon as the race began, the swimmer experienced his starting block breaking under his feet when he pushed off. As a result, he jumped faster in the water than usual. However, he eventually gained control over his speed.

Dressel won the gold medal in the race, clocking 21.48s, which was recorded as his best time in the last two years after swimming 21.99s at the 2023 US Open.

After the race, Dressel told NBC Olympics:

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say I had to refocus or anything like that. It’s definitely been some changes, diaper changes, and actual life changes, but it’s all been very fulfilling. I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say it’s been tougher. It gave me a new perspective. It’s just been fun. So, it’s been fun doing it with Meghan, my teammate."

Dressel then talked about his son August, saying:

"Yeah, I miss him. I miss him so much. Been gone two days. I need to sniff him."