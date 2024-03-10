American swimmer Caeleb Dressel recently shared his experience competing at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont post-fatherhood. The 27-year-old became father to a baby boy, Austin Wilder Dressel, on February 17 — his first child with wife Meghan Dressel.

Speaking about his child at the latest swimming championship left the five-time Olympic gold medalist slightly emotional. Dressel returned to competitive swimming after his extended break from the sport due to his wife’s pregnancy.

On Friday (March 8), the swimmer competed in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series, grabbing gold. He clocked an impressive 21.48 from lane 8 overcoming a faulty starting block underneath his feet.

Despite the malfunction, the swimmer successfully beat second-place Santo Condorelli (21.89) and third-placed Jack Alexy (21.90).

In the aftermath of the race, Dressel talked about competing after embarking on his fatherhood journey. He told NBC Olympics in an interview:

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say I had to refocus or anything like that. It’s definitely been some changes, diaper changes, and actual life changes, but it’s all been very fulfilling. I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

He got emotional mentioning that he missed his child and added:

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say it’s been tougher. It gave me a new perspective. It’s just been fun. So, it’s been fun doing it with Meghan, my teammate. Yeah, I miss him. I miss him so much. Been gone two days. I need to sniff him."

Besides the 50m freestyle race, Dressel also won the 100m butterfly on Day 2 of the meet. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist swam an impressive 51.27, a time he had not touched in the last two years.

Caeleb Dressel and Meghan Dressel share adorable pictures of their baby

Caeleb Dressel and Meghan Dressel shared the news of their baby boy’s birth on February 20, 2024. The couple posted a series of heart-warming pictures of their child right from their hospital room.

Sharing her happiness with her followers, Meghan penned down her feelings in a heartfelt Instagram post. She expressed:

"Welcome to the world, August Wilder Dressel 🩵🕊️✨ Our baby boy came bursting into our arms on Saturday morning after a very swift and powerful labor. Mom and Dad were in it together, and we had the intervention free birth that we had so hoped and prepared for."

Mrs. Dressel added her indebtedness to God

“It was more raw, incredible and beautiful than we ever could have dreamed of, and brought us this perfect, healthy, chunky baby boy. God is so good! We are still at a loss for words over it all🤍 August, you have forever changed our world and our hearts. We love you so so much little man🥹"