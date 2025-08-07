"Can’t have the same things every day" - Katie Ledecky reveals her diet that fuels her intense training

Katie Ledecky shared that eating an omelet in the middle of the day keeps her fueled before and after practice. Ledecky came off a victorious World Aquatics Championships campaign, winning gold in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, bronze in the 400m freestyle, and silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Ledecky has been making strides in the pool since six. She was the youngest American participant at the 2012 Summer Olympics, but stunned the crowd with her 800m gold-winning feat. She added more wins to her wall of fame from the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympic editions. Her recent 800m gold medal at the World Championships made her the only swimmer to win seven World titles in the same event.

Ledecky's success in the pool isn't just due to her swimming flair, but also her diet. In an interview with EatingWell, the fifth-most decorated Olympian of all time shared that she makes herself an omelet midday to feel energized before and after training.

"Once I find something that is working well, that keeps me fueled before and after practice, I'll stick with it. I found that with my omelet that I make myself in the middle of the day. Of course, I mix up what vegetables I’m throwing in,” she said.

The 23-time World champion also added that she likes variety, but if a meal works, she'll be loyal to it.

“I’ve been in the sport a long time. You can’t have the same things every day, but when something works, I stick with it,” she added.

Katie Ledecky won 14 Olympic medals, including nine golds, in her career. She holds the record for the most Olympic titles won by a woman.

Katie Ledecky expressed gratitude to her family and the host nation after her World Championship heroics in Singapore

Katie Ledecky at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 18: Swimming - (Source: Getty)

Katie Ledecky won her 800m freestyle gold in a Championship record, surpassing the promising Summer McIntosh and Lani Pallister. It was also her historic seventh World title in the event. Walking home with four medals, Ledecky expressed gratitude to the host nation, her family, coaches, and the US team she headlined.

"Thank you Singapore for the memories and for putting on a great World Championships, and a big thank you to our @usaswimming coaches and support staff for all the hard work over the past month! Your passion and energy kept everyone moving forward. ❤️🇺🇸 Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, and friends for the continued support. 🙌🏼 Home time 🔜," she wrote.

The 28-year-old won five 'Swimmer of the Year' honors from Swimming World, among other laurels. In 2024, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

