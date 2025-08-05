  • home icon
  Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known after successful run at World Aquatics Championships  

Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known after successful run at World Aquatics Championships  

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 05, 2025 04:20 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming - Source: Getty
Katie Ledecky at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Following her impressive run at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Katie Ledecky expressed her gratitude towards everyone who contributed to her feat. Ledecky won four medals, including two gold, a silver, and a bronze medal.

She clinched her seventh world championship gold medal in the 800m freestyle event after clocking a championship record of 8:05.62 to surpass Lani Pallister and her fierce rival Summer McIntosh. The legendary swimmer went on to dominate the 1500m freestyle and settled in third place in the 400m freestyle.

Following her appearance, Ledecky penned a heartfelt note and thanked the host nation for a great World Championships while appreciating USA Swimming, her coaches, teammates, family, and friends.

"Thank you Singapore for the memories and for putting on a great World Championships, and a big thank you to our @usaswimming coaches and support staff for all the hard work over the past month! Your passion and energy kept everyone moving forward. ❤️🇺🇸 Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, and friends for the continued support. 🙌🏼 Home time 🔜"
Ledecky also contributed to her team's silver medal win in the 4x200m freestyle event, while collecting her sixth medal in the event at the world stage.

"They pushed me all the way" - Katie Ledecky opens up on competing against Lani Pallister and Summer McIntosh at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Lani Pallister, Katie Ledecky, and Summer McIntosh during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)
Lani Pallister, Katie Ledecky, and Summer McIntosh during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky recently opened up about competing against Australia's Lani Pallister and Canada's Summer McIntosh in the 800m freestyle at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. She praised her competitors for their incredible execution and for their fast times.

The three athletes, earning the podium, completed their race way ahead of the rest of the field, with McIntosh settling in third place with 8:07.29, while the fourth finisher recorded 8:12. 81. Along with highlighting how Pallister and McIntosh pushed her throughout the race, she took pride in her strong finish with an improved kick.

“We got three under 8:10 there. That’s pretty incredible,” Ledecky said. “Lani with the 8:05, Summer with the 8:07. That’s incredibly fast and they pushed me all the way. I’m just really happy I could put that together. I just kept telling myself to trust my legs, because I’ve gotten a little better at kicking. So, I brought it home in the end.” (edition.cnn.com)

Ledecky holds the 800m world record with 8:04.12, which she recorded earlier this year.

