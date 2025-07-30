"It's been a fun journey" - Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known after winning her sixth world championships title in 1500m freestyle 

Katie Ledecky showed her prominence in the 1500m freestyle yet again during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The American swimmer collected her sixth world title in the event on Tuesday, clocking 15:26.44.She was followed by Simona Quadarella and Lani Pallister, who clocked 15:31.79 and 15:41.18, respectively. Ledecky was only six seconds shy of her best-ever time. The American swimmer previously collected the title at the 2013 Barcelona, 2015 Kazan, 2017 and 2022 Budapest, and 2023 Fukuoka editions.Ledecky holds the world record of 15:20.48 in the event, which she posted during the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky reflected on her journey, stating she never imagined having such a successful career when she first competed at the world championships in 2013,&quot;It's been a fun journey. I never expected that this, that I would have this kind of career when I went to my first worlds in 2013. So I'm really proud that I get to represent team USA at all these worlds and bring home some hardware for the team.&quot;She highlighted the key components leading to her success, including consistent training, a positive mindset, and enjoying the process.&quot;A lot of consistency in training and just having a good mindset and enjoying myself. I have a lot of fun at these meets. I have a lot of fun in training and that's a testament to my coaches, coach Nesty in Gainsville, Florida and my teammates, you know Bobby Fink, my distance training, and so many others back home. So yeah kudos to them for continuing to push me and help me get better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatie Ledecky registered her first world record in the 1500m freestyle event in 2013.&quot;She definitely got me out there&quot; - Katie Ledecky reflects on her clash with Lani Pallister in the 1500m freestyle raceSimona Quadarella, Katie Ledecky, and Lani Pallister at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)Katie Ledecky and Lani Pallister previously competed in the 1500m freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. The American then dominated the race with Pallister, finishing in third place. In the same interview with World Aquatics after the recent clash, Ledecky reflected on the race, stating the Australian pushed her right from the start of the 1500m freestyle race.&quot;She definitely got me out there. Quick from the start and it was fun. I mean, Lani and I were both saying afterwards, like we went out fast, but it was, it was fun for both of us and definitely pushed us.&quot;Before the 1500m freestyle victory, Ledecky won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle.