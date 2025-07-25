Katie Ledecky's complete schedule at the World Aquatics Championships 2025: All about the star American swimmer's appearance in the major event

Katie Ledecky is set to return to competition at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships following her victorious appearances and world record performance earlier this year. The 2025 World Aquatics Championships are scheduled from Friday, July 11, to Sunday, August 3, which includes multiple events such as swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo.The swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships will be held from Sunday, July 27, to Sunday, August 3, at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Ledecky will lead the American squad with her quality and veteran experience. The American star will begin her run at the Championships on July 27 by competing in the 400m freestyle prelims and final rounds. Ledecky will compete against her fierce rival, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, in the 400m freestyle aiming to collect her fifth world title in the event.Following this, she will participate in the 1500m freestyle event, scheduled on July 28 and 29. The 28-year-old will lead her squad in the 4x200m freestyle event on Thursday, July 31, followed by her pet event, the 800m freestyle on Friday, August 1, and Saturday, August 2, 2025. She will enter the event as a favorite to win after registering a world record of 8:04.12 at the TYR Pro Swim Series on May 3, 2025.The full schedule of Ledecky's run at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships is given below:Sunday, July 27: 400 Freestyle (Prelims) - 10:00 pmSunday, July 27: 400 Freestyle (Finals) -7:00 amMonday, July 28: 1500 Freestyle (Prelims) -10:00 pmTuesday, July 29: 1500 Freestyle (Finals) - 7:00 amThursday, July 31: 4×200 Freestyle Relay (Finals) -7:00 amFriday, August 1: 800 Freestyle (Prelims) -10:00 pmSaturday, August 2: 800 Freestyle (Finals) - 7:00 am(All times are in EST)Katie Ledecky opens up on training alongside Olympic medalist Bobby FinkeKatie Ledecky at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo Getty Images)Katie Ledecky is training under coach Anthony Nesty at the University of Florida alongside fellow American and Olympian Bobby Finke, a four-time Olympic medalist. Ledecky recently highlighted that the two don't usually enjoy good practice sessions on the same days. Ledecky added that when he struggles, she does well and vice versa.“I would say we very rarely both have a great day on the same day,” Ledecky explained. “So, there can be some days where Bobby’s really hurting and I’m having a great practice – or maybe because he’s hurting, I get that little bit of a motivation boost. And then there are days where he’s killing it and I’m in the back hurting.” (via olympics.com) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Paris Games, Katie Ledecky won four medals, while Finke clinched two, in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, respectively.