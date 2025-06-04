Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships 2025 Results: Katie Ledecky dominates 800m freestyle months after shattering her world record

Katie Ledecky solidified her prospect as a fierce 800m freestyle competitor during the 2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships. The national-level Championships are held from June 3 to 5 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

The Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships are a qualifying event for the World Championships, which will be held in Singapore in July and August this year. The top two finishers in each event and the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles (for relay events) will earn a spot in this qualifying event.

Katie Ledecky clocks the third-fastest 800m freestyle of all time at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships

Katie Ledecky at the Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky clocked the third-fastest 800m freestyle of all time at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships behind her world record of 8:04.12 and her 8:04.79 (2016 Rio Games). Ledecky clocked the world record at the recently held TYR Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale. She defeated Claire Weinstein and Jillian Cox in Indiana by posting 8:05.76. The final results from Day 1 of the Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships are given below:

Ad

Trending

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske -- 52.43

2. Gretchen Walsh -- 52.78

3. Simone Manuel -- 52.83

4. Kate Douglass -- 53.16

5. Erin Gemmell -- 53.51

6. Anna Moesch -- 53.54

7. Maxine Parker -- 53.56

8. Claire Weinstein -- 53.72

Women’s 800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 8:05.76

2. Claire Weinstein -- 8:19.67

3. Jillian Cox -- 8:19.88

4. Kate Hurst -- 8:30.87

5. Mila Nikanorov -- 8:32.64

6. Gena Jorgenson -- 8:33.79

7. Katie Grimes -- 8:34.15

8. Katie McCarthy -- 8:34.35

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Caroline Bricker -- 2:05.80

2. Regan Smith -- 2:05.85

3. Tess Howley -- 2:06.79

4. Alex Shackell -- 2:07.03

Ad

5. Lindsay Looney -- 2:07.30

6. Audrey Derivaux -- 2:07.75

7. Carli Cronk -- 2:11.07

8. Campbell Stoll -- 2:11.60

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Jack Alexy — 47.17

2. Patrick Sammon -- 47.47

3. Chris Guiliano -- 47.49

4. Destin Lasco -- 47.58

5. Jonny Kulow -- 47.82

6. Shaine Casas -- 47.92

7. Henry McFadden -- 47.97

8. Grant House -- 48.02

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 14:48.65

2. David Johnston -- 14:57.83

3. Aiden Hammer -- 15:05.13

4. Carson Hick -- 15:05.87

5. Lance Norris -- 15:11.46

6. Will Mulgrew - 15:11.42

7. Gabriel Manteufel -- 15:15.08

8. Levi Sandidge -- 15:16.40

Men’s 200m Butterfly

1. Luca Urlando — 1:53.42

Ad

2. Carson Foster -- 1:53.70

3. Thomas Heilman -- 1:54.03

4. Trenton Julian -- 1:55.26

5. Gabriel Jett -- 1:55.37

6. Mason Laur -- 1:55.63

7. Jack Dahlgren -- 1:55.97

8. Mitchell Schott -- 1:56.47

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More