Michael Phelps drops fired-up 4-word reaction on Katie Ledecky setting new 800m freestyle world record

Michael Phelps shared his thoughts on fellow swimming icon Katie Ledecky, who recently broke her world record in the 800-meter freestyle swimming event. He expressed his delight at her achievement through his Instagram story.

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time and won 28 Olympic medals in his distinguished swimming career. He also has 33 World Championship medals, and 21 Pan Pacific Championship medals.

At the 2025 Tyr Pro Swim Series meet, which was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 14-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky won the women’s 800m freestyle race event with a time of 8:04.12 and shattered her previous record, which she had established in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.

Michael Phelps' Instagram story featured SwimSwam's Instagram post featuring Ledecky's latest feat. To this, Phelps added the following caption:

"Keep it goin! Lfg!"

Katie Ledecky is the most decorated female swimmer and has amassed numerous accolades throughout her prominent career. She has 26 World Championship medals and 10 Pan Pacific Championship medals.

In 2017, Phelps received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award and is the recipient of eight World Swimmer of the Year Awards. Apart from these recognitions, he also has 11 American Swimmer of the Year Awards.

When Michael Phelps reflected on his records being broken

The greatest swimmer of all time shattered 29 individual world records and held five individual world records during his career. During his interview with World Aquatics in July 2023, Phelps shared his thoughts on his world records being broken.

"I had the opportunity to watch a lot of my World Records fall over the years. But it's cool seeing the sport change. Throughout my career, I felt like it was USA versus Australia. Now, every country is showing their stuff. I'm happy to see that. Does it stink to have your records get smashed? Of course! Especially when you're watching!"

The five-time Olympic medalist, Leon Marchand, broke the oldest world record held by Phelps in the 2023 World Championship 400 metres individual medley. Marchand has received training from Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman.

The Baltimore, Maryland native won the FINA Swimmer of the Year Award two times and participated in five Olympic Games throughout his eminent career.

