"Can’t wait to see all four events from queen Suni Lee again"- Fans react as the American gymnast gears up for All-around at U.S. Championships 2024

Gymnastics fans recently expressed their admiration and enthusiasm towards Suni Lee after the American gymnasts' petition to compete at the 2024 U.S. Championships was cleared. The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships are slated from May 30 to June 2, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lee competed at the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic in Connecticut on May 18, 2024. She secured 13.150 points in the vault, 14.600 points in the balance beam, and 13.000 points in the floor routine.

Lee, who clinched the all-around gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hasn't competed in all four events in the 2024 Olympic season. USA Gymnastics informed the fans as the American gymnast's petition was approved. Excited to witness the Olympic gold medalist's exceptional proficiency ahead of the Summer Games, fans were unable to control their enthusiasm as one of them wrote,

"Win!! Can’t wait to see all four events from Queen Suni again."

Another fan called Lee the "specialist" of the event while conveying their eagerness.

"Oh lookie…this “specialist” will be doing the all-around. Can’t wait to see this beauty on everyyyything."

A gymnastics fan, overwhelmed by the news wrote,

"It’s a good day to be a fan of good gymnastics."

A fan admired the American gymnast while predicting her powerful performance in uneven bars.

"She is going to ear on bars and prove yall wrong."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Can’t wait to see our AA queen back in action," wrote a fan.

"They knew we were all waiting on this," expressed another fan.

"QUEEN SUNI!!! Go kill it," admired a fan.

"I don’t want to peak too early" - Suni Lee expresses content with her progress since the comeback

Suni Lee speaks to the media during the Gymnastics Panel at the Team USA Media Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Suni Lee secured a gold medal in the All-Around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following Simone Biles' withdrawal. After achieving the glorious feat, she joined the Auburn gymnastics team.

However, her career was marked by extreme challenges as she suffered from kidney issues, which led to the premature end of her college career and she remained dormant from the sport for a while.

However, she competed at the 2024 Winter Cup in Kentucky. She attempted to get a new element on the uneven bars named after her but fell short of creating the history. The gymnast even faltered on the balance beam once. Nevertheless, during an interview with the Olympics, she expressed her contentment with the slow progress ahead of the Summer Games.

“I don’t want to peak too early. It feels normal. I feel like I’m going at a good pace,” said Suni Lee. “I’m getting all of my routines back and working on consistency. Right now, I’m starting to visualize all of my routines and really try and put them together and get them crisp and clean.”

The 2024 U.S. Championships will act as part of the U.S. women's selection procedure for Paris.