"Can't wait to see it" - Usain Bolt’s girlfriend Kasi Bennett reacts to the legendary sprinter's new obsession with Legos

Usain Bolt's long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett has expressed her feelings about his partner's obsession with Legos. The legendary Jamaican sprinter is in a tough situation after becoming a victim of financial fraud.

Bolt is navigating through a few adversities after he got trapped in a financial fraud involving Stocks and Securities Limited, a Kingston-based company. He found out that $12.8 million had been missing from his account, and along with him, 199 other investors had also been affected by the fraud.

Amid these hard times, Bolt has found a new obsession, Legos, to keep himself busy. His girlfriend Bennett recently took to her Instagram story, sharing a video of the Olympic champion playing with Legos. She also showed a bike he made out of it. Reacting to his new obsession with Legos while he was making a new one in the video, she wrote in her story's caption:

"I actually can't wait to see this one @usainbolt."

A few days earlier, Bennett revealed another side of the Jamaican athlete, as she shared glimpses of him shopping. She took to Instagram, sharing a video of Bolt shopping extensively while donning a white T-shirt and light blue shorts. He smiled awkwardly at the camera while putting the shopping bags in the car. She wrote in the story:

"This was just the first bag drop to the car @usainbolt. One thing, babe gonna buy EVERYTHING in 45 mins."

Bennett also teased Bolt for his shopping in the video, saying:

"How many bags you have sir?"

Usain Bolt received a heartwarming birthday wish from his girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Jamaican Olympic champion, Bolt - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett have been dating each other since 2013 but did not reveal it until 2016. The couple, who often share cute posts for each other on social media, has three children - two sons and one daughter.

In 2024, Bennett shared a heartfelt wish for Bolt on his birthday, expressing love and gratitude for him. She took to Instagram, adding a bunch of his pictures and videos and penning a note for her partner in the caption. Lauding Bolt for his discipline and for being a good father, she wrote:

"If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need. Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon, and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love," said Usain Bolt's girlfriend.

Usain Bolt and her girlfriend, welcomed their first daughter, Olympia in 2020 and then a year later, she gave birth to two twin sons in June 2021.

