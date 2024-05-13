Canada Swimming Olympic Trials 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

With less than 80 days left for the Paris Olympics, swimmers will vie to earn a spot at the Canada Swimming Olympic Trials 2024. The swimmers will compete for seven days from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19.

The 2024 Canada Swimming Olympic Trials will be held at the “Fastest pool in Canada,” the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Ontario. Olympians and World Champion swimmers will contend to book a ticket for the upcoming Games.

Four-time world champion Summer McIntosh will compete in seven events, including the 200 and 400 freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m individual medley, 100 backstroke and 100m freestyle to secure a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She will face the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil in the 100m butterfly. MacNeil will also compete for a spot in the 100m freestyle event.

Schedule and order of events at the 2024 Canada Swimming Olympic Trials

Expand Tweet

The schedule for the Canada Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 is given below:

Monday, May 13, 2024:

Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s and Men’s Para 50m Butterfly

Men’s and Women’s Para 100m Butterfly

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Tuesday, May 14, 2024:

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s and Men’s Para 50m Breaststroke

Women’s and men’s Para 100m Breaststroke

Wednesday, May 15, 2024:

Men’s and Women’s Para 400m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Women’s and Men’s Para 150m Individual Medley

Thursday, May 16, 2024:

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s and Women’s Para 100m Freestyle

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Friday, May 17, 2024:

Men’s and Women’s Para 50m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s and Men’s Para 200m Individual Medley

Saturday, May 18, 2024:

Men’s and Women’s Para 100m Backstroke

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Sunday, May 19, 2024:

Men’s and Women’s Para 50m Freestyle

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s and Men’s Para 200m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

All the preliminary rounds of the events from May 13 to 19 will commence at 9:30 am with the finals scheduled at 6:00 pm as per Eastern Daylight Time.

Where to watch the 2024 Canada Swimming Olympic Trials

Fans can tune in to CBC Sports and CBC Gem to watch the action unfold live during the prelims and finals of the events at the 2024 Canada Swimming Olympic Trials.