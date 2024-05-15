Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 Day 1 Results: Summer McIntosh and Mary-Sophie Harvey secure Olympic spots in 200m freestyle

Elite Canadian swimmers are vying for a spot to compete in the Paris Olympics at the 2024 Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials. The Trials are scheduled for seven days and commenced on, May 13, 2024.

The 2024 Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials will conclude on Sunday, May 19, 2024. After securing the Olympic quota on Day 1 of the Canadian Swimming Trials in the women's 400m freestyle, clocking 3:59.06, Summer McIntosh has earned her spot in the women's 200m freestyle on Day 2 after registering a stunning time of 1:53.69.

She left behind Mary-Sophie Harvey, who also posted an Olympic qualifying time of 1:55.44. Along with both swimmers, Tristan Jankovics booked his tickets to compete in the French capital, clocking a striking time of 4:11.74 in the men's 400m IM.

Blake Tierney and Javier Acevedo clinched the spots in the men's 100m backstroke, posting 53.48 and 53.55, respectively.

Summer McInstoh clinches a spot to compete in the women's 200m freestyle at the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials 2024

The results for the final events on Day 2 of the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 are given below:

Men's 400 Individual Medley Final:

Tristan Jankovics - 4:11.74 Lorne Wigginton - 4:13.60 Collyn Gagne - 4:16.90 Eric Brown - 4:18.29 Benjamin Cote - 4:20.67 Jordi Vilchez - 4:21.00 Carter Scheffel - 4:25.78 Jacob Gallant - 4:27.30 Sebastian Barboza - 4:31.73 Eduard-Daniel Rusu - 4:32.13

Women's 200 Freestyle Final:

Summer McIntosh - 1:53.69 Mary-Sophie Harvey -1:55.44 Julie Brousseau - 1:57.60 Emma O’Croinin - 1:57.86 Ella Jansen - 1:58.25 Brooklyn Douthwright - 1:58.49 Sienna Angove - 1:58.53 Rebecca Smith - 1:59.14 Penny Oleksiak - 2:00.18 Katerine Savard - 2:00.24

Men's 100 Backstroke Final:

Blake Tierney - 53.48 Javier Acevedo - 53.55 Aiden Norman - 53.99 Raben Dommann - 54.06 Cole Pratt - 55.17 Benjamin Winterborn - 55.78 Matthew Driscoll - 55.80 Parker Deshayes - 55.95 Andrew Herman - 57.03

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final:

Sophie Angus - 1:06.96 Kelsey Wog - 1:07.00 Sydney Pickrem - 1:07.27 Shona Branton - 1:07.54 Alexanne Lepage - 1:07.59 Katja Pavicevic - 1:08.72 Avery Wiseman - 1:09.56 Kathryn Ivanov - 1:10.16 Ashley McMillan - 1:10.33 Nina Kucheran - 1:10.54

Fans can watch the action of the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials live on CBC Sports and CBC Gem. The schedule and other details of the Canadian Trials can be found here.