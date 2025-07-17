"Cancer changed my life"- Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley makes emotional confession after winning EPSY award

The Penn State women’s volleyball head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley recentlt reflected on her journey during her speech at the 2025 ESPY Awards. The event was held on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Ad

She was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the event, which celebrates the top athletes and sports performances of the year in Los Angeles. Schumacher-Cawley earned the honor after leading Penn State to its program’s eighth national championship. The Nittany Lions defeated the Louisville Cardinals 3-1 in the final round on December 22, 2024.

During her speech on Wednesday, Schumacher-Cawley expressed her gratitude and reflected on the difficult year filled with struggles, tears, and strength. She stated that although the times were tough, cancer didn't defeat her spirit.

Ad

Trending

"I'm beyond humbled and truly grateful for this moment. This past year has been one I could have never imagined. It's been filled with challenges, with grit, with tears, but also with perspective, purpose, and unbelievable love. Cancer changed my life, but it didn't take it. It didn't take my belief. It didn't take my spirit, and it didn't take my team."

Ad

Schumacher-Cawley also expressed her gratitude towards the Penn State staff and players for making the season possible and inspiring her every day.

"Thanks to everyone at Penn State, especially my staff. They made this whole season possible," she added. "And thank you to my team and my former players. You inspired me every day to keep fighting and you reminded me what it means to be something part of something bigger than yourself." (9:24 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Schumacher-Cawley became the first woman coach to win the NCAA Division I volleyball title.

Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley received praise from Riley Gaines after leading the team to the NCAA title

Katie Schumacher-Cawley with the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship trophy. (Photo via Getty Images)

Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2024. However, the 44-year-old showed immense courage and continued leading her team to the championships. She continued training the team while undergoing chemotherapy, which garnered praise from the former University of Kentucky swimmer and activist Riley Gaines.

Ad

"Coach Schumacher-Cawley has been receiving chemo treatments after her cancer diagnosis 4 months ago. She's scheduled for surgery next month," Gaines wrote. "Incredible game. Incredible team. Incredible coach."

Expand Tweet

Katie Schumacher-Cawley joined the Penn State Women's Volleyball team on January 10, 2022. She served as the head coach for UIC from 2009-16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More