Carlos Yulo's girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, shared a heartfelt post for the gymnast on his birthday. He turned 25 on February 16, 2025. The Filipino gymnast and Chloe have been dating each other since 2020.

In October of the same year, the couple shared their first TikTok duet. However, after the COVID-19 lockdown, the two had a long-distance relationship, as his girlfriend lived in Australia and he was training in Japan.

However, the distance could not hamper their relationship, as they are still strong. They frequently share updates on social media about the quality time they spend together and many more things. Recently, San Jose shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Yulo on his 25th birthday. She took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of both posing adorably with the birthday cake.

Along with this, San Jose penned a special note in the caption of the photo, expressing her love for Yulo. She wrote that she was grateful to have him in her life.

"To my favourite person in the universe and my heart's biggest blessing, happy 25th birthday mahal ko 🥳🎂 I wish you nothing but the best and the fulfillment of every dream you hold close to your heart 💌 I’m beyond grateful to love you, laugh with you, and grow with you—thank you Lord God. Here's to more birthdays to come and celebrate together, forever 😘✨🤍"

Carlos Yulo opened up about his mother's dislike for his girlfriend Chloe San Jose

In 2024, Carlos Yulo sat in a conversation with The Manila Times, where he opened up about his mother and shared that she did not like his girlfriend, Chloe San Jose. He said that his mother accused his girlfriend of the spat between them and judged her without even meeting her.

"She said our misunderstanding started because of Chloe. That’s true. Ever since the beginning, she didn’t like Chloe, even though she hadn’t met or seen her in person. Our relationship worsened when I started setting boundaries. I stood up for Chloe because I like her,” Carlos Yulo said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Yulo stated that his mother judged San Jose on the basis of her dress and also pointed out her upbringing:

"First of all, Chloe has her own income. Everything you see her using and all her travels come from her hard work. My mother judged Chloe right away because of how she dressed and acted. Chloe and I grew up in different environments. Chloe grew up in Australia, and that’s the culture she knows. It’s very different from how we move, talk, and dress in the Philippines.”

2024 was a good one for Carlos Yulo as he came under the spotlight after his impressive performance at the Paris Olympics. He won his first gold medal in the event at the men's floor exercise, where he scored 15.300 points. Following this, he earned a second gold in Paris in the men's vault event, where he scored 15.116 points.

