  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I’m not expecting to win"- Olympic Champion Carlos Yulo makes his stance clear as he aims to return to gymnastics this season

"I’m not expecting to win"- Olympic Champion Carlos Yulo makes his stance clear as he aims to return to gymnastics this season

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:28 GMT
Philippine Olympics Team Welcome Party And Parade - Source: Getty
Carlos Yulo looks on at the Philippine Olympics Team Welcome Party And Parade - (Source: Getty)

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo revealed that his 2025 gymnastics plan would be about gaining experience and not being win-focused. He came fresh off his victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning two gold medals in the French capital.

Yulo impressed in the Paris Olympic qualification round, securing his spot on the all-around, floor and vault rosters. At the Games finals, he clinched his first gold medal on the floor exercise by scoring a stellar 15, becoming the first Filipino gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal. He then scored 15.116 in the vault to add the second gold to his resume.

As the first-ever multiple-time Olympic champion of the Philippines, Yulo expressed his desire to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics but ruled out any plans of winning in the upcoming events. He rather shared that he would focus on gaining experience.

also-read-trending Trending
"I’m not expecting to win, but I’m expecting to learn from the experiences I will gain in the upcoming competitions. As an athlete, it’s difficult to be consistent, but I will give my best to return to the stage. I will have a lot of learnings this year, and I’m ready to accept all of them," the 24-year-old said.

Taking an extended break, after the Paris Games, Yulo said that he felt 'replenished' to make a stronger return to the mat.

"I feel so replenished. I’ve had many realizations and learnings outside of gymnastics, so I’m even more eager to return to gymnastics and competitions," he said at the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s Awards Night in Manila, as reported by ABS CBN.

Carlos Yulo's resume includes an all-around title from the Asian Championships in Tashkent, marking his first continental championship achievement.

Carlos Yulo weighed in on the chances of competing alongside his brother Eldrew at the 2028 LA Games

Carlos Yulo celebrating his win at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)
Carlos Yulo celebrating his win at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Yulo, the six-time World medalist and multiple-time Asian champion, has a younger brother, Eldrew Yulo, an established gymnast. The latter won the 2024 Junior Asian Championship in vault and a silver medal in the same event in the 2023 edition.

Sometime soon, Eldrew might also join his elder brother, Carlos, on the international stage, as expressed by the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

"That would be really amazing for sure, for both of us to make it to the Olympics and for both of us to represent the Philippines. It’s very exciting, but at the same time, it will be very challenging for both of us.” Carlos said, via Philippine Star.

Carlos Yulo received the Athlete of the Year honor in the annual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी