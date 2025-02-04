Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo revealed that his 2025 gymnastics plan would be about gaining experience and not being win-focused. He came fresh off his victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning two gold medals in the French capital.

Yulo impressed in the Paris Olympic qualification round, securing his spot on the all-around, floor and vault rosters. At the Games finals, he clinched his first gold medal on the floor exercise by scoring a stellar 15, becoming the first Filipino gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal. He then scored 15.116 in the vault to add the second gold to his resume.

As the first-ever multiple-time Olympic champion of the Philippines, Yulo expressed his desire to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics but ruled out any plans of winning in the upcoming events. He rather shared that he would focus on gaining experience.

"I’m not expecting to win, but I’m expecting to learn from the experiences I will gain in the upcoming competitions. As an athlete, it’s difficult to be consistent, but I will give my best to return to the stage. I will have a lot of learnings this year, and I’m ready to accept all of them," the 24-year-old said.

Taking an extended break, after the Paris Games, Yulo said that he felt 'replenished' to make a stronger return to the mat.

"I feel so replenished. I’ve had many realizations and learnings outside of gymnastics, so I’m even more eager to return to gymnastics and competitions," he said at the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s Awards Night in Manila, as reported by ABS CBN.

Carlos Yulo's resume includes an all-around title from the Asian Championships in Tashkent, marking his first continental championship achievement.

Carlos Yulo weighed in on the chances of competing alongside his brother Eldrew at the 2028 LA Games

Carlos Yulo, the six-time World medalist and multiple-time Asian champion, has a younger brother, Eldrew Yulo, an established gymnast. The latter won the 2024 Junior Asian Championship in vault and a silver medal in the same event in the 2023 edition.

Sometime soon, Eldrew might also join his elder brother, Carlos, on the international stage, as expressed by the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

"That would be really amazing for sure, for both of us to make it to the Olympics and for both of us to represent the Philippines. It’s very exciting, but at the same time, it will be very challenging for both of us.” Carlos said, via Philippine Star.

Carlos Yulo received the Athlete of the Year honor in the annual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards.

