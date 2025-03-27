Carter Starocci makes his feelings known with strong message after 5th consecutive NCAA Championship title

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts with a strong message after his historic win at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete etched his name in the history books by becoming the first wrestler to win the NCAA Wrestling Championship title five consecutive times.

The 24-year-old was vocal about his goals of dominating the NCAA circuit when he announced his return to Penn State for his fifth year. Carter Starocci began his season apperance with great momentum by winning the Big Ten Championships.

He then marched on to the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 and displayed great wrestling prowess and continued his domination in multiple rounds to seal a spot in the finals of the prestigious event once again.

Starocci competed in the finals of the 184 pounds division and defeated Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen with a score of 4-1 to win the Championship title. The American wrestler expressed that he was confident about his abilities as he stepped on the mat, considering the amount of work that he had put in over the year to achieve his peak form in the tournament.

Moreover, he thanked his coaches and fans for always supporting him throughout his NCAA career. After the conclusion of the NCAA wrestling Championships 2025, he posted a strong message on Instagram indicating his dominance in the NCAA circuit.

"Last Name: Ever, First Name: Greatest," read the caption.

Carter Starocci on competing first in the finals of the NCAA Championships

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts about the match order in the final of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in a post match press conference. He expressed his disappointment, saying his attempt at a historic achievement should have been given more prominence.

Moreover, he shared how the sport of wrestling needs more such big moments as they will help to promote the sport to a wider audience.

"I'm not sure why ESPN elected the 184-pound match to be the first match. I mean you have a guy going for his fifth title and you have the reigning champ and I think whoever wins that match is the hottest trophy winner. We've been dominant all year," he said. (0:30 onwards)

To put that match first for whatever reason ESPN kind of makes me laugh and giggle because of some of these rules that wrestling has in place, things like that it's just no surprise why wrestling isn't mainstream. You guys are the ones who can have influence on that so you guys should look into the mirror and ask yourself questions,"he added.

Furthermore, he hoped to witness a positive change in the wrestling space and see it become a mainstream sport in the near future.

