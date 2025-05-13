Carter Starocci pens cryptic message after Kyle Snyder's arrest

Five-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci recently penned a cryptic message after the arrest of former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder. Starooci and Snyder were training partners at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Ad

On Monday, May 12, it was announced that Snyder had been arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Columbus. The Olympic champion was one of the sixteen men charged after an undercover operation that took place on Friday, May 9. According to Columbus police, the operation involved setting up ads for escort services on the internet, and Snyder replied to one of the ads on Friday night.

After the news of Kyle Snyder's arrest was made public, former Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci penned a cryptic message on X. He wrote,

Ad

Trending

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Snyder is yet to comment on the situation, the wrestler is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Carter Starocci shares heartfelt message for PSU Wrestling

Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship (Image Source: Getty)

On the wrestling end of things, Carter Starocci officially completed his NCAA career earlier this year. The American joined the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2019-2020 season, but chose to wear a redshirt during his first year of college.

Ad

He began his freshman season with the team in 2021, winning the NCAA title in his very first attempt. Over the next four years, the 24-year-old won four more national championships, making him the only folkstyle wrestler in history to achieve this feat.

Earlier this year, after winning his 5th NCAA Championship, Starocci’s time with PSU Wrestling officially came to a close. Expressing his gratitude to the team, he wrote on X

Ad

“PSU wrestling banquet all wrapped up. My time is officially up. It was an honor to help lead these teams. Thank you coach Cael for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to be in your program. I gave it my all every time. Thank you Penn State, grateful forever. ❤️”

Expand Tweet

Outside of collegiate wrestling, Carter Starocci is a bronze-medalist at the 2022 Pontevedra U23 World Championships in the 79 kg weight class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More