Former US Olympic champion and ex-Ohio wrestling star Kyle Snyder reportedly arrested in prostitution sting

American wrestler Kyle Snyder recently faced arrest at the hands of the Columbus Police Department, citing charges found against him during a prostitution sting operation. As per reports, this operation was conducted on May 9 in the northern region of Columbus.

During the police operation, the American wrestler is said to have approached a false escort advertisement curated by the Columbus police, also proceeding to pay a police officer disguised as a sex worker during their time at the hotel.

This gave the police department enough charges to arrest Snyder along with several others who had been caught in the advertisement trap set by the Columbus police. Snyder is expected to be presented before the judge on May 19, almost 10 days after the incident took place, during which he was allowed to vacate the scene.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most decorated US wrestlers in recent times. With two Olympic gold medals and multiple World Championship gold medals, he stands out as a modern legend in the sport. He is an Ohio State prodigy and has won both national and conference Championships for the team.

In the 2025 season, too, the Maryland native has won several tournaments, such as the Zagreb Open. He was also the winner of the 97 kg bracket during the 2025 US Open Nationals held last month, where he defeated Jonathan Aiello 11-0.

Kyle Snyder expressed his thoughts after competing at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

Kyle Snyder (Image via: Getty)

Kyle Snyder recently shared his thoughts after an impressive performance at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships.

Speaking in an interview after the victory, Snyder shared that he is grateful to wrestle even at the age of 29. He also sarcastically remarked that some of the older wrestlers had already warned him of the pros and cons he would face while wrestling after a certain age. He said (00:16 onwards):

"It's a blessing to be able to wrestle in the United States, like, I love competing in front of so many that have followed me in my whole career. I'm just thankful to still be here, like it's funny, I'm 29 now and I started when I was 19. So, I remember when a 26 or 27-year-old was really old and I remember them telling me like wait until our age, you're going to feel it and things like that."

In his interview, Kyle Snyder also expressed his thankfulness to Jesus for letting him wrestle for such a long time.

