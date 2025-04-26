US Open Wrestling Championships 2025 : Top finals to watch out for ft. Kyle Snyder, Kyle Dake

The thrilling US Open Wrestling Championships has reached its final stage. The Championships were scheduled to be held from April 23-27 at The Expo at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Championships are serving as qualifying rounds for wrestlers to earn a spot at the Final X, scheduled to be held in June. The event is also acting as the first Senior Nationals leading upto the 2028 Olympics. The men's freestyle final round is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Top finals to watch at 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

Kyle Dake will compete in against Zahid Valencia at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Champiosnhips. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

The final round of the senior men's freestyle event of the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships will feature a few elite wrestlers, including Kyle Dake, Luke Lilledahl, David Carr, Mitchell Mesenbrink, and Kyle Snyder. Let's take a look at the top 5 faceoffs at the Championships.

88kgs - Kyle Dake vs Zahid Valencia

After moving up to two weight classes from 74kgs to 86kgs, the two-time Olympic medalist Kyle Dake will be seen competing in the final round against two-time NCAA national champion Zahid Valencia. While Dake earned the spot after defeating Parker Keckeisen 8-1, Valencia earned the entry over Chance Marsteller (4-2) in the semifinal round.

125kgs - Wyatt Hendrickson vs Demetrius Thomas

After securing a stunning victory over Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, Wyatt Hendrickson competed at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships and continued his dominance to reach the final round. He will lock horns against the Pittsburgh Panthers' senior Demetrius Thomas.

57kgs - Luke Lilledahl vs Liam Cronin

Luke Lilledahl earned the spot to compete in the final round after defeating Nico Provo 10-4. He has shown an impressive performance throughout the championships, earning a win over Brendan McCrone by technical fall in the quarterfinal round. He will compete against Liam Cronin in the final round, who defeated Daniel DeShazer in the previous round with 4-1.

97kgs - Kyle Snyder vs Jonathan Aiello

Kyle Snyder, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 97kgs will compete against 2022 NCAA Champion Jonathan Aiello. While Snyder earned the spot with a 10-0 win over Penn State's Gavin Hoffman, Aiello won the clash against Ethan Laird 11-0 in the semifinal round.

74kgs David Carr vs Mitchell Mesenbrink

The U20 World Champion and U17 World bronze medalist David Carr will be seen competing against the 2025 NCAA Championships winner Mitchell Mesenbrink. They will be seen vying for a spot in the 74kgs to compete at the Final X.

The list for final clashes at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships include:

57 - Luke Lilledahl (NLTM) vs Liam Cronin (NRTM)

61 - Seth Gross, (MWC) vs Jax Forrest (CRTM)

65 - Joseph McKenna (CRTM) vs Jesse Mendez (ORTM)

70 - James Green (NRTM) vs Yianni Diakomihalis (SCRT)

74 - David Carr (CRTM) vs Mitchell Mesenbrink (NLTM)

79 - Evan Wick (SRTM) vs Dean Hamiti Jr (CRTM)

86 - Kyle Dake (NTMW) vs Zahid Valencia (CRTM)

92 - Trent Hidlay (WWTM) vs Aeoden Sinclair (TSWC)

97 - Kyle Snyder (NTMW) vs Jonathan Aiello (PRTM)

125 - Demetrius Thomas (RHIS) vs Wyatt Hendrickson (CRW)

The final round of the senior men's freestyle at the US Open Wrestling Championships will be held from 9:00 pm to 10:30 pm Eastern time.

